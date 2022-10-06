Chicago High School Teacher Placed on Leave After Participating in Student Protest

A teacher at a public charter high school on Chicago's Near North Side said he's being disciplined for supporting his students.

Khaheem Hill, a 12th grade biology and chemistry teacher at Noble Academy, said on Wednesday he was placed on paid administrative leave until further notice for taking part in a peaceful student protest held at the school on Monday.

During the protest, dozens of students left their classes hoping to get their voices heard and to speak with the school’s CEO. Some of the students' issues included sexual harassment and differences in discipline when it comes to Black and brown students.

"It should have been addressed a long time ago," said student Kiyle Hernandez. "We should not have to do all this for us to be heard … for us to ask for help."

Tobias Gillespie organized the protest.

"This is only the beginning," said Gillespie. "This is not over yet."

Hill said he lives by the words "advocate for yourself, if you know in your heart what you’re doing is right," and he tells his students to do the same.

The school sent NBC Chicago this statement:

"The physical and emotional safety of students is our top priority. We take all allegations of sexual harassment very seriously, and we are committed to following all necessary protocols to protect our students. We have a duty and opportunity to work together to hear students’ concerns and work collaboratively to make our school a place that every leader, staff member, and student aspires it to be. We expect all staff members to adhere to our policies and uphold our core values with fidelity. Failure to do so may result in disciplinary consequences that include being placed on administrative leave. We typically encourage students to work with campus leadership to organize protests in a safe manner and location, and disciplinary actions, such as suspension and expulsion, due to a student’s participation in a protest, are not aligned with our core values."

Hill said he will continue to stand by his students, even if it means losing his job.

"If you do what is right and what you believe in in your heart, that's all that matters," Hill said.