Chicago High-End Retail Crime: Gucci Store Robbery Reported Monday

Chicago police were called to two fashion retailers Monday for a robbery and burglary — the latest two incidents in a string of crimes targeting high-end retailers within the last month on the Near North Side.

In the first incident, at approximately 10:21 a.m., two male offenders entered the Gucci store on the Magnificent Mile and implied they had a weapon, according to Chicago police. The offenders took an undisclosed amount of merchandise before fleeing eastbound across Michigan Avenue.

Chicago police were searching for five to six thieves who stole an unspecified number of items from the Louis Vuitton store on Michigan Avenue Monday evening, officials said. NBC 5's Patrick Fazio reports.

Less than an hour later, two women entered the George Greene men's clothing store, which is located at 49 E. Oak St. in the Streeterville neighborhood, and took merchandise, police said. The offenders ran to a waiting vehicle—possibly a Chrysler with out-of-state license places.

No one was in custody for either incident Monday afternoon. Police also had yet to confirm if the two instances were related.

Just four days earlier, several suspects wearing masks stormed the Louis Vuitton store in the 900 block of North Michigan Avenue.

After telling store employees they were armed, the thieves got away with multiple handbags. The suspects were tracked by GPS to Chicago’s Bronzeville neighborhood, where police found the handbags inside of a vehicle. No one was arrested in the incident.

On the same day, five alleged thieves were arrested after stealing merchandise from the H&M store on the Magnificent Mile. The suspects ran onto CTA Red Line tracks and were met by officers who were waiting for them.

On Jan. 31, six to 10 suspects stole merchandise from the Magnificent Mile Gucci store during a burglary, police said. In that incident, the offenders broke a display case and stole an undisclosed amount of merchandise before taking off, officers said.

Police haven't confirmed if any of the incidents are connected.