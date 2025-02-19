Chicago Heights middle school honors trail blazers of past, present for Black History Month

A middle school in Chicago Heights is working to shine a light on trail blazers of the past and present in honor of Black History Month.

Among the historic figures recognized include Tuskegee Airmen, gymnasts, astronauts and journalists.

The students dressed the roles and played the parts, with 5th grader Keanna Lowe dressing up as NBC Chicago reporter Regina Waldroup, also the reporter on the story.

“The hardest part was memorizing my lines so I didn’t keep looking at the paper,” Lowe said. "The best part was getting to meet everyone today."

The school, Barack Obama School of Leadership and STEM, hopes the event shows students the positive impact those honored have made and serve as a source of inspiration.

“You just have come and see the students. We expect them to do great things, we know they will do great things in the future,” Dr. Ericka Patterson of School District 163 said.