Chicago Health Officials Issue Warning About Fentanyl at Lollapalooza

The Chicago Department of Public Health is advising people attending Lollapalooza in Grant Park to be cautious of fentanyl this weekend.
In a social media post, officials urged festival-goers to test their drugs for the powerful synthetic opioid, warning that it can easily cause an overdose.
Fentanyl can be found in cocaine, MDMA and other drugs, not just heroin, according to the post. Officials advised those attending the festival to carry Narcan, a medication used to treat narcotic overdose, and to not use drugs alone.
Narcan and fentanyl test strips can be found at Chicago Public Libraries in dispenser kits. They can also be made available by emailing osu.cdph@cityofchicago.org.