Chicago Has a Street Racing Ordinance. But CPD Says Takeovers Will Continue “As Long As There Are No Consequences”

From Streeterville to the West Loop and more, neighborhoods across Chicago this summer have seen multiple incidents of illegal street racing, drifting and "stunting," with police and residents describing them as disruptive and dangerous.

"It wakes my husband and I up, and you see a mass of people, cars all over the place," one resident said, of the street racing takeovers that took place in the West Loop this weekend.

In a recent incident that took place early Sunday morning -- which police have not definitively identified as street racing -- resulted in a pedestrian being struck and killed while crossing the street near Midway Airport. According to police, two red Corvettes were traveling at a "high rate of speed" in the 6400 block of South Cicero when one slammed into the other.

The victim, 40-year-old Shawman Mereis, who was visiting Chicago for the weekend, was fatally hit in the crosswalk. Both cars fled the scene after the accident, police said.

Just last month, the Chicago City Council passed an ordinance that attempts to crack down on illegal street racing across the city. But according to police, while the ordinance is a good first step, it hasn't -- and won't -- stop takeovers from happening because the consequences simply aren't strong enough.

"Drag racing, street racing is not new in this city," Chicago Police Supt. David Brown said Monday during a press conference. "It's just really reached a fever pitch, with people increasingly becoming more violent toward cops. What we're all concerned about is not only drag racers, but harming someone by losing control of a car, and some innocent bystanders or spectators being hit by these cars going at very high rates of speed."

"I think what the council has started doing as far as looking at ordinances that can hold these people more accountable, primarily taking their cars," Brown continued. "We need to do more of that."

The department's press conference came after a rash of weekend street racing incidents were reported throughout Chicago, resulting in at least nine arrests and seven car impounds, police said. While the ordinance does allow for fines and towed vehicles, Brown would like to see more done.

"As long as there are no consequences, this behavior will continue," Brown said.

Here's a breakdown of what the city's street racing ordinance says, and what Chicago police say they are doing to try and combat the events.

What Chicago's Street Racing Ordinance Says

On July 20, 2022, City Council passed an ordinance meant to crack down on illegal drag racing and drifting in Chicago with consequences involving towing, citations and fines.

According to the ordinance, any person who participates in illegal street racing or drifting on any Chicago street, highway or public way could be fined anywhere from $5,000 to $10,000.

And, the owner of the vehicle -- even if not the person racing -- could be subjected to a $500 penalty, in addition to any towing and storage fees. The vehicle used would then be seized and impounded.

Preliminary reports from at least three weekend street racing incidents resulted in only one car impounded, one citation and one arrest, although those numbers were updated later Monday morning.

"We're going to use every resource possible to identify the people and the car and then hold them accountable at some later date, Brown said. "So, that number of cars impounded will grow."

What Police Say They Are Doing to Combat Street Racing

Police say a caravan taskforce is in place, consisting of using large trucks to block certain streets and intersections, and tracking social media posts from those involved that boast about the events.

"Part of our strategy on the street drag racing is to capture what's occurred on social media," Brown said. "So one of the things that these groups do is that they highlight their drag racing on social media, but that's evidence for us to tow their car at a later date. So, for those wanting to sensationalize drag racing, thank you because we want to charge you and tow your car."

But Brown says that's not enough to deter people from holding the events in the first place. "It's a complex issue. We're not going to win this battle overnight," he continued.

According to the Chicago Police Department, the change ultimately must come in the form of number of cars impounded.

"If your car is towed, and you've got to pay $10,000 to get it out, that's what's gonna stop it next week, and the next week," Brown said. "So more cars towed."

As for the fine amount, "I'm not opposed to raising it from $10,000 to $20,000," Brown continued. "Not many people can afford to get that from the pound. Let's keep going until these knuckleheads get the message."

Police aren't the only ones hoping the events come to an end.

"I am absolutely disgusted and upset," said Armando Chacon, president of West Central Association and a West Loop resident, who's neighborhood has seen several recent street racing incidents.

"One thing is to do this at an industrial park, but another is to come to our neighborhood, to the heart of the neighborhood. To do this, it’s absolutely ridiculous." "I don’t want us to wait until somebody does get hurt. We need to take action now," Chacon said.