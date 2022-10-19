Chicago Has 3 of the ‘Best Gay Bars in America,' Esquire Says

Chicago is known for many things: hot dogs, jazz, architecture — you name it. Now, the city's getting recognition for boasting three of the best gay bars in the country, according to Esquire.

The magazine's editorial staff curated a list of the "most fun and inclusive LGBTQ+-friendly bars," with 32 joints throughout the United States garnering mentions. Esquire said each of the dives it highlighted are establishments “where we can feel at home whether we know a soul or not."

Esquire bestowed the title to Chicago's Big Chicks, Carol's Pub and Farragut’s.

Perched in Uptown, Big Chicks serves drinks, bites and beats to a diverse crowd of both young and old folks, the magazine noted.

"Sometimes you just want to throw decorum out the window and dance. And drink. And scream-sing," Esquire's Dave Holmes said. At Big Chicks, you can do just that.

Carol's Pub is a live music venue also rooted in Uptown. Esquire's Abigail Covington said the dive is defined by a gritty edge that has stuck around since its establishment in 1972.

The pub pairs country music with "specialty" drinks and western dishes, including wings and burgers. Of course, hot dogs are also on the menu.

Esquire shouted-out Farragut's, an Andersonville establishment, for its "low-key" environment where patrons can select from a slate of beers, get in a round of pool or darts and vibe along to Celine Dion and Melissa Etheride.

Three other bars in the Midwest made the list. The magazine also named English Ivy's in Indianapolis, Sidekicks Saloon in Kansas City and Bastille in St. Louis as among the best gay bars.