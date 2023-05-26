Chicago, known to many as the birthplace of the Italian Beef Sandwich, isn't about to let National Italian Beef Day go uncelebrated.

In honor of the ode to the city's beloved dish, officials announced plans to hand out more than 500 Al's Beef Italian Beef Sandwiches for free Saturday.

The giveaway is set to take place between 11:30 a.m. and 2 p.m., while supplies last, at the Chicago Food Stop, located at 875 N. Michigan Ave.

The event, which will continue with other festivities until 6 p.m., will also feature a live DJ, local businesses offering sampling and product demonstrations, a book talk, and a showcase of a "Where's the Beef" comedy special.

In addition to the Chicago event, Buona, which established the holiday in 2017, will also offer customers a free Italian beef or beefless sandwich with up to one topping via the Buona app on May 27.