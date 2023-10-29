Mayor Johnson issues statement after Halloween party shooting leaves 15 injured

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson on Sunday said his heart was with "the victims, families and communities impacted" by Sunday morning's mass shooting that wounded 15 people at a Halloween party in North Lawndale.

A man returned to a party at around 1 a.m. in the 1200 block of South Pulaski and opened fire after being asked to leave earlier, police said at a news conference. Fifteen people, ranging from 26 to 53 years old, were wounded, including two who were initially reported to be in critical condition. Those individuals were later upgraded to stable condition, according to a hospital spokesperson.

The suspect fled the scene following the shooting and was taken into custody nearby in the 4000 block of 14th Street, according to officials. According to Chicago police, the location where the gathering took place has a history of hosting unsanctioned events. Once CPD detectives complete the investigation into the shooting, Chicago's Department of Business Affairs and Consumer Protection will investigate and "take action as needed."

The city of Chicago is planning to open an emergency assistance center for those affected by gun violence at the Young Men's Educational Network, 1241 S. Pulaski Rd. It will be up and running from 12 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

In wake of the shooting, Johnson said he'll continue to "lead the call for common sense gun reform to bring safety to all communities," explaining "the proliferation of high-powered artillery is tearing the fabric of our nation."

Read his complete statement below:

"Early this morning, there was an alleged act of retaliation at a Halloween party in the North Lawndale community that left 15 people injured. Initial reports indicate that the suspect was asked to leave the gathering before returning and senselessly opening fire.

Chicago police responded to the shooting and with the assistance of those in attendance, quickly apprehended the offender.

As with all acts of gun violence in our city, my heart is with the victims, families and communities impacted. The Community Safety Coordination Center will ensure that victims and survivors have the resources they need to address trauma, and my office will continue to mobilize the full force of government in working with City agencies, community-based partners, faith leaders and others to reduce the number of guns on Chicago streets and bring safety to our neighborhoods and families.

Sadly, mass casualty events like these are not exclusive to the City of Chicago. This Halloween weekend alone, 11 people were killed in 12 mass shootings across the country from Tampa to Texarkana. This comes on the heels of last week's devastating mass shooting in Maine.

The proliferation of high-powered artillery is tearing the fabric of our nation, and as long as I am mayor, Chicago will continue to lead the call for common sense gun reform to bring safety to all communities."