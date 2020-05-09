chicago mayor lori lightfoot

Chicago Hair Salons, Barber Shops Could Reopen in Next Phase of Lightfoot’s Plan

Other businesses including accountants and tax preparers could also reopen during phase three

"Appointment-only" businesses including hair salons and barber shops could reopen in the next phase — phase three — of Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot's reopening plan, the mayor said Friday.

Lightfoot's plan, which was released at a news conference Friday afternoon, includes five phases, similar to the roadmap unveiled by Illinois' Gov. J.B. Pritzker earlier this week. The Chicago phases include the following: strict stay-at-home, stay-at-home, cautiously reopen, gradually resume and protect.

As of Saturday, Chicago remained under phase two — "Stay-at-Home." Under phase three, "Cautiously Reopen," some businesses will begin reopening and non-essential workers will begin to return to work in a phased way, Lightfoot said.

Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady breaks down Chicago’s health data and what is needed to move the city into the next phase of reopening.

At a news conference Friday, the mayor said she could envision the reopening of "appointment-only" or "one-on-one" businesses — also including accountants, attorneys and tax preparers — in phase three.

However, she stated the timeline depends on where the city stands in regard to various coronavirus metrics.

"Those businesses, just as with any other business, they're going to have to have a very tight plan to make sure that they protect their workers, and they protect their customers," Lightfoot said.

