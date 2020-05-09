Chicago Hair Salons, Barber Shops Could Reopen in Next Phase of Lightfoot’s Plan

"Appointment-only" businesses including hair salons and barber shops could reopen in the next phase — phase three — of Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot's reopening plan, the mayor said Friday.
Lightfoot's plan, which was released at a news conference Friday afternoon, includes five phases, similar to the roadmap unveiled by Illinois' Gov. J.B. Pritzker earlier this week. The Chicago phases include the following: strict stay-at-home, stay-at-home, cautiously reopen, gradually resume and protect.
As of Saturday, Chicago remained under phase two — "Stay-at-Home." Under phase three, "Cautiously Reopen," some businesses will begin reopening and non-essential workers will begin to return to work in a phased way, Lightfoot said.
Local
At a news conference Friday, the mayor said she could envision the reopening of "appointment-only" or "one-on-one" businesses — also including accountants, attorneys and tax preparers — in phase three.
However, she stated the timeline depends on where the city stands in regard to various coronavirus metrics.
Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.
"Those businesses, just as with any other business, they're going to have to have a very tight plan to make sure that they protect their workers, and they protect their customers," Lightfoot said.