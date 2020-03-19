Chicago Gyms Offer Online Classes For Home Workouts As Self-Isolation Continues

There are plenty of tough things that come with self-isolation due to COVID-19: not seeing friends and family, having your daily routine and structure disrupted, and simply going stir crazy. However, getting in a workout doesn't have to wait until your self-quarantine is over. Several Chicago gyms offer online classes to get you off the couch and get your blood pumping at home.

EAST BANK CLUB

EBC, known as one of the premier gyms in the city, let's you access a wide range of their workouts by following on-demand videos. There are tons to choose, from calisthenics to free weights, even pilates and yoga. And if you're cooking at home, they've even included some nutritious recipes.

CHICAGO ATHLETIC CLUB

CAC offers a travel workout program you can access on your phone. It comes with three different regimens that you can complete with little or no access to special equipment. $30 gets you a lifetime "membership."

FITNESS FORMULA CLUBS

FFC features more on-demand workouts from your phone. Beyond videos you can follow at home, FFC's program gives you unlimited messaging to nutritionists so you can ensure you're maintaining a balanced diet. In addition there are monitoring tools so you can track your workouts and your diet. You can get a free trial of the program for two weeks, after that it's $14.95 a month.

PLANET FITNESS

If you don't want to download a new app to workout, you can tune in to a Facebook live stream hosted by Planet Fitness. Every day starting at 6 p.m. you can join in to exercise for around 30 minutes, whether you're a Planet Fitness member or not. If you can't make it at 6 p.m., or if you want to catch up on past sessions, Planet Fitness is posting all of their workouts on their Facebook page once they're done.

Contributing article from our colleagues at NBC Sports Chicago.