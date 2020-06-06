Chicago Gun Violence: At Least 19 People Hurt in Weekend Shootings

At least 19 people have been wounded in shootings across Chicago so far this weekend.

Just after 3 p.m. Friday in the 800 block of North Homan, three men were standing outside when another man fired shots at them, striking all three victims.

A 27-year-old man and a 31-year-old man were both shot in the legs, and both were taken to Stroger Hospital in serious condition, according to police. A third victim, a 41-year-old man, was shot in the hip, and is in good condition after being treated on the scene.

Police say a person of interest is in custody after being captured by officers following a brief foot pursuit. A handgun was also recovered at the scene.

In the 9600 block of South Loomis, three men were shot at approximately 3:47 a.m., according to police.

A 27-year-old man was shot in the leg, and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he is in fair condition. A second victim, a 30-year-old man, was shot in the arm, and is in fair condition at Christ Hospital.

The third victim, a 29-year-old man, suffered a graze wound to his neck and refused medical treatment.

The victims are currently being uncooperative with the investigation, police said, but authorities did find a gun that could potentially be linked to the shooting.

Here are the rest of the weekend’s shootings thus far:

Friday –

At approximately 1:40 p.m. in the 1200 block of South Lawndale, a 29-year-old man was shot when a person in a dark-colored vehicle fired shots at him. Police say the man is in good condition at Mount Sinai.

In the 4700 block of South Ada at approximately 1:49 p.m., a 36-year-old man was riding in a vehicle when a person in a light-colored SUV fired shots at him, striking him in the left shoulder and in the back. Police say the man was taken to Stroger Hospital in serious condition.

A 15-year-old boy was standing on a sidewalk in the 5300 block of South Hermitage at approximately 7:40 p.m. when a person in a blue pickup truck fired shots at him, according to police. The boy was hit in the right arm, and is in good condition at Holy Cross.

Chicago police say a 30-year-old man was shot while standing on a porch in the 10100 block of South Winston Avenue just before 10 p.m. The man saw a dark-colored SUV and a person inside fired shots, striking him in the left buttocks. He was taken to Christ Hospital in good condition.

Saturday –