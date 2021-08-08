Chicago Gun Violence: 9 Dead, Including CPD Officer, and at Least 58 Wounded in Weekend Shootings

Officials say that nine people, including a Chicago police officer, have been killed and at least 58 others have been hurt in weekend shootings across the city so far this weekend.

At approximately 9:08 p.m. Saturday in the 6300 block of South Bell, two Chicago police officers were conducting a traffic stop when shots were fired, striking both officers.

One of the officers, identified as a 29-year-old woman, was later pronounced dead at a Chicago hospital, according to police.

Another officer was struck multiple times, and was listed in critical condition.

Two suspects have been apprehended, but a third remains at-large. One of the suspects was shot during the incident, and was taken to Christ Hospital in stable condition.

An investigation remains underway, and officials are expected to provide an update on the shooting on Sunday morning.

The first fatal shooting of the weekend was reported on the Dan Ryan Expressway just before 7 p.m. Friday, according to Illinois State Police.

The shooting occurred in the northbound lanes of the expressway. One of the individuals involved was pronounced dead at the scene. The other was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

No further details were immediately released.

Another fatal shooting was reported in the 3400 block of West Division at approximately 9:07 p.m. Friday.

A 38-year-old man was riding in a vehicle when a person in another car fired shots, striking him in the face.

He was driven to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Police say there are no suspects in custody, and Area Five detectives are investigating.

Less than an hour later, another fatal shooting was reported, this time in the 1700 block of East 67th Street.

A 31-year-old man was in the hallway of an apartment complex when he was shot in the chest. The man was taken to the University of Chicago, and he was later pronounced dead.

No suspects are in custody, and Area One detectives are investigating.

Two more people died in a shooting in the 4800 block of West Armitage at approximately 9:20 p.m., according to police.

Police believe that a 27-year-old man shot and killed his 28-year-old roommate, then committed suicide. The men’s bodies were discovered by police, both with one gunshot to the head.

Area Five detectives are investigating.

Just before 1 a.m. Sunday, a 47-year-old man was found sitting in a vehicle in the 3000 block of West 38th Street with a gunshot wound to his torso, according to police.

The man was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No suspects are in custody, and Area One detectives are investigating.

At approximately 1:57 a.m. Sunday in the 2200 block of South Michigan Avenue, a 24-year-old man was standing outside when he heard multiple gunshots, police said.

The man was hit three times in the abdomen, and was taken to Northwestern Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No suspects are in custody, and Area Three detectives are investigating.

In the 1800 block of West 87th Street at approximately 2:05 a.m., two men got into an argument at a club, and a 24-year-old man opened fire.

A 37-year-old man was shot twice in the neck and three times in the back, and was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

The gunman was also shot during the altercation, and he was taken to Christ Hospital in critical condition after being struck eight times, according to police.

Several other individuals were caught in the crossfire. A 38-year-old man was hit in the stomach, and was listed in critical condition. A 23-year-old man suffered a graze wound to the right side of his face, and is in good condition.

A 37-year-old woman was shot in the back, a 56-year-old man was hit in the elbow, and a 33-year-old man was shot in the upper torso. All three are in stable condition at area hospitals, according to police.

The 24-year-old suspect is in custody, and charges are pending, police said.

Here are the rest of the weekend’s shootings so far.

Friday –

In the 7100 block of South Stewart at approximately 5:40 p.m., two men were standing near a home when they were shot by a person in a passing vehicle. A 30-year-old was hit in the leg, and was taken to an area hospital in serious condition, while a 22-year-old suffered a graze wound and refused medical attention, according to police.

At approximately 5:40 p.m. in the 4100 block of West Adams, two men were inside a vehicle when they were shot. A 30-year-old man was shot in the hand and shoulder, while a 27-year-old was shot in the leg. Both men drove to Loretto Hospital and were in good condition, police said.

Two people, including a 4-year-old girl, were shot in the 4000 block of West Washington at approximately 7:17 p.m., police said. The teen was hit in the abdomen and buttocks, and was taken to an area hospital in critical condition. The toddler was taken to Stroger after being shot in the foot, and is in good condition.

Police say a 33-year-old woman was driving in the 2500 block of North Cicero Avenue at approximately 7:33 p.m. when she noticed two men following her in a black Acura sedan. She tried to make a U-turn, and was shot in the right hand. She was taken to an area hospital in good condition.

In the 10500 block of South Yates at approximately 10:52 p.m., a 21-year-old man was walking when another man walked up to him and shot him in the chest. Police say the man was taken to an area hospital, where his condition had stabilized.

At approximately 11:26 p.m. in the 5400 block of West Augusta, a 26-year-old man was shot in the leg while he was exiting a vehicle. Police say the man was taken to an area hospital, where his condition had stabilized.

A 20-year-old man was in a vehicle in the 3800 block of West Harrison at approximately 11:30 p.m. when he was shot in the jaw and mouth, police said. The man was taken by the driver of the vehicle to a nearby hospital, where he was listed in critical condition.

Police say that two boys were in the back seat of a vehicle that was driving in the 3000 block of West Lawrence at approximately 11:40 p.m. when they were shot by a person riding in another SUV. A 14-year-old was taken to an area hospital after being shot in the neck, and was listed in critical condition. A 12-year-old was hit in the leg, and his condition has stabilized.

Saturday –

In the 200 block of West 105 th Street at approximately 12:48 a.m., three women were driving in a vehicle when they heard shots, police said. A 21-year-old was hit in the buttocks, a 23-year-old was hit in both ankles, and a 24-year-old was shot in the leg. All three were listed in stable condition at area hospitals.

Street at approximately 12:48 a.m., three women were driving in a vehicle when they heard shots, police said. A 21-year-old was hit in the buttocks, a 23-year-old was hit in both ankles, and a 24-year-old was shot in the leg. All three were listed in stable condition at area hospitals. At approximately 2:36 a.m. in the 1000 block of West 14 th Street, a 20-year-old man was sitting in a parked car when he heard several gun shots. The man was struck in the face, and was taken to an area hospital in stable condition, police said.

Street, a 20-year-old man was sitting in a parked car when he heard several gun shots. The man was struck in the face, and was taken to an area hospital in stable condition, police said. Two men were sitting in a vehicle in the 13000 block of South Evans at approximately 2:36 a.m. when they were shot by a person in a passing red sedan. Police say both men, a 38-year-old and a 39-year-old, were both hit multiple times, and were taken to area hospitals in critical condition.

Police say that three people were walking outside in the 11500 block of South Eggleston Avenue at approximately 3:40 a.m. when they heard multiple gunshots. A 27-year-old woman and a 38-year-old man were both hit in the buttocks, and a 33-year-old man was later hospitalized after being hit in the hip. All three are in stable condition.

In the 3400 block of West Chicago Avenue at approximately 8:24 a.m., a 49-year-old woman was found on a sidewalk after she had been shot in the arm. She was taken to an area hospital in stable condition, police said.

At approximately 7:09 p.m. in the 200 block of South Maplewood, four men were on the street when a person in an approaching vehicle fired shots at them. A 23-year-old was hit in the side and back, a 27-year-old was hit in the hand and leg, and a 28-year-old was hit in the leg and back. All three were listed in critical condition, while a fourth victim, a 20-year-old, was in good condition after being shot in the ankle, police said.

A 22-year-old man was near a residence in the 7900 block of South Drexel at approximately 8 p.m. when an acquaintance pulled out a weapon and shot him in the side. Police say the man was taken to an area hospital in good condition.

Police say that a 27-year-old man got into an altercation inside of a business at 8:05 p.m. in the 500 block of South Kostner. The other individual involved in that altercation went outside, got a weapon, and shot the man in the leg and abdomen. He was taken to an area hospital in serious condition.

In the 2200 block of South Trumbull at approximately 11:15 p.m., a 24-year-old woman was sitting in a car when she was shot in the pelvic area, according to police. She said a gold sedan fled the scene after the shooting, and was taken to an area hospital in stable condition.

At approximately 11:30 p.m. in the 800 block of North Homan, a 39-year-old man felt pain in his buttocks. The man had been shot, but didn’t hear any gunfire, according to authorities. He was taken to an area hospital, where he was listed in good condition.

Two people were standing outside in the 3300 block of West 25th Street at approximately 11:59 p.m. when they heard multiple gunshots. A 25-year-old man was shot six times, and his condition had stabilized at an area hospital. A 16-year-old boy was shot twice in the abdomen, and his condition had stabilized at an area hospital, according to police.

Sunday –