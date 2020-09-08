Chicago Violence: 10 Dead, at Least 47 Wounded Over Labor Day Weekend

At least 10 people were killed, including an 8-year-old girl, and at least 47 others wounded in shootings across Chicago over Labor Day weekend.

The young child was one of two juveniles shot in what was a deadly three-day weekend across the city.

The 8-year-old was killed in a shooting in the city's Canaryville neighborhood just before 6 p.m. Monday. The same shooting also left three people in critical condition, authorities said.

Chicago police said the four people were in a vehicle parked in the 4700 block of South Union when another vehicle came from behind them and opened fire.

Police said three were taken to University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition, two suffering gunshot wounds and one, likely the girl's mom, injured from the crash.

The child was taken to Comer Children's Hospital and pronounced dead, according to reports.

At least nine others were killed in deadly incidents over the holiday weekend.

In the first deadly shooting, a 36-year-old man was shot and killed by a family member at a party Friday night in the 9900 block of South Van Vlissingen in the Jeffrey Manor neighborhood, according to police officials.

The victim sustained one gunshot wound to the abdomen and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was initially reported to be in critical condition. The unidentified offender was taken into custody, and a weapon was recovered on scene, police said.

At approximately 1:41 a.m. Saturday in the 5000 block of West 50th Street in Vittum Park, a man was shot and killed by police after he stabbed an officer in the vest with a butcher knife, Chicago police stated. Officers responding to a person stabbed were speaking to a victim when an unknown individual approached an officer, produced a knife and stabbed the officer in the vest.

Responding officers unsuccessfully used a taser on the offender, who then lunged at officers again, according to an account of events provided by Chicago police.

The offender sustained multiple gunshot wounds to the body and was pronounced dead on the scene. Three officers were taken to a hospital for observation.

At approximately 3:26 a.m. Saturday in the 1300 block of West Hastings, officers responded to gunshots to find a man lying on the ground with two gunshot wounds to the head, police said.

The man was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition and pronounced dead. Officers reported that witnesses said an unknown man approached the area and began firing shots into the crowd.

In the 6100 block of South Carpenter at approximately 1:08 a.m. Sunday, a 36-year-old woman was inside a home when an unknown person entered and fired shots, hitting her multiple times in the head and body, according to police.

The woman was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center where she was pronounced dead. Area One detectives are investigating the incident.

In another deadly shooting early Sunday morning, a 26-year-old man was outside a large gathering in the 2100 block of West Maypole when he was shot in the shoulder and foot at approximately 2:25 a.m., police said.

The man was transported to Stroger Hospital in critical condition and later pronounced dead. Witnesses have not provided police with any further information, according to reports.

Later Sunday morning, a 32-year-old woman was stabbed to death at her job at Walgreens in Wicker Park.

Around 9:35 a.m., the woman was at her job in the 1300 block of North Milwaukee Avenue, when she was approached by someone who stabbed her multiple times before fleeing, Chicago police said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

At about 9:11 p.m. on Sunday, a 38-year-old man was outside in the 2600 block of West 39th Place when two men approached him and began fighting with him, according to police. The 38-year-old man started running away when a third man came up and shot him in the upper back before fleeing, police said. The man was pronounced dead at St. Anthony's Hospital, and police are investigating.

At approximately 6:36 p.m. Monday, in the 1200 block of North Lawndale, a 22-year-old man was in a vehicle when an unknown man approached the passenger side and began firing shots into the vehicle, police said.

According to officials, the man was shot multiple times and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition where he was later pronounced dead.

At nearly the same time, one person was killed and three injured after an individuals returned fire during a shooting Monday evening in Chicago's Avalon Park neighborhood, according to reports.

Police said two men were in a red Nissan Altima heading north in the 8400 block of South Cregier when two men on foot started firing shots at them at approximately 6:37 p.m.

According to police, the man in the passenger seat returned fire, striking the other two offenders in the leg and thigh.

Officials reported that a 21-year-old man was shot in the neck and taken to University of Chicago Hospital where he was pronounced dead. Police said a 30-year-old man was shot in the right thigh and taken to University of Chicago Hospital in good condition.

One of the offenders, an 18-year-old man, was shot in the right thigh and taken to University of Chicago Hospital, police said. The other offender, another 18-year-old man, was shot in the left forearm and taken to Trinity Hospital in good condition.

According to reports, the man who returned fire had a valid conceal carry license. The two 18-year-old men are currently being questioned by police.

Here are the rest of the shootings that occurred over Labor Day weekend:

Friday –

A 29-year-old man sustained a gunshot wound to the back and right hand at approximately 8:50 p.m. in the 6300 block of South Wolcott, according to Chicago police. The victim was riding a scooter on the sidewalk when a dark-colored vehicle drove by, and someone fired shots from the rear passenger side. The victim was transported to Holy Cross Hospital in stable condition.

In the 0-100 block of East 100th Place at approximately 9:40 p.m., a 19-year-old man was shot while walking down the sidewalk, according to police. An unknown occupant inside a green-colored vehicle fired shots, striking the male in his lower back. He was taken to Advocate Christ Medica Center in good condition.

A four-year-old boy and 18-year-old woman were shot at approximately 11:29 p.m. in the 8600 block of South Honore, Chicago police said. The two were standing outside when an unknown male inside a passing Dodge Challenger opened fire, striking both victims. The child sustained a gunshot wound to the leg and was transported to Little Company of Mary Hospital in good condition. The woman was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center with a gunshot wound to her lower back and said to be in good condition.

Saturday –

At approximately 1:25 a.m. in the 5500 block of South Wells, officers observed a 51-year-old male sitting in his car, when an unknown individual fired shots, striking him in the arm, according to Chicago police. The victim was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition. The offender, and two other individuals he was with, were taken into custody by police at the Chicago Skyway and 75th Street.

In the 1900 block of West Augusta at approximately 1:32 a.m., a 15-year-old boy was shot after he got into an argument with an unknown male outside a gas station, police said. The victim suffered gunshot wounds to the arm and was dropped off at Saint Mary's Hospital where he was said to be in serious condition.

At approximately 2:45 a.m. in the 200 block of South Ashland, a 16-year-old girl was shot in the face while riding in a car, police stated. Neither she nor others in the car saw the offender(s) or know where the shots came from. The girl was dropped off at Stroger Hospital where she was said to be in fair condition.

A 33-year-old man was in an alley at approximately 2:57 a.m. in the 4000 block of West 27th Street when a dark sedan approached him and someone inside fired shots, police said. The victim sustained one gunshot wound to the right thigh and went to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was reported to be in good condition.

In the 3000 block of West 71st Street at approximately 4:03 a.m., officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert and found a 28-year-old man lying on the sidewalk, according to police. The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the right foot and was taken to Holy Cross Hospital where he was said to be in good condition.

A 34-year-old man was driving at approximately 4:36 a.m. in the 1900 block of West 74th Street when an unknown person inside a white vehicle fired shots, striking him multiple times in the torso and arm, according to police. Shortly after being shot, the victim crashed into a parked car on the same block. He was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in critical condition.

At approximately 5:20 a.m. in the 3600 block of West Augusta, a 28-year-old man was shot when an occupant in an unknown vehicle approached and fired shots, police said. The victim was involved in an altercation with several others when the suspect fired shots into the group, according to police officials. The victim was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital and listed in stable condition.

A 22-year-old male was shot at approximately 2 p.m. in the 100 block of East 132nd Street, according to police. The victim was shot by an unknown offender inside a white-colored KIA, officers stated. The victim was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in good condition.

At approximately 2:10 p.m. in the 500 block of West 123rd Street, a 22-year-old man was shot while on the sidewalk, police stated. The victim was on the sidewalk when a gold colored jeep pulled up and an occupant exited the vehicle and fired shots striking the victim. The victim was taken to Roseland Hospital in good condition.

In the 4700 block of West Augusta at approximately 2:20 p.m., a man in his 20s sustained a gunshot wound to the left side of the face, police stated. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.

A 33-year-old man was driving his vehicle through an alley when an unknown person on foot fired shots at him at approximately 9:03 p.m. in the 1800 block of West Pershing, police said. The man sustained a grazed gunshot wound to the head and was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.

At approximately 10:38 p.m. in the 3000 block of South Cottage Grove, a group of men were in a vacant lot when witnesses said there was an argument then shots fired, police said. A 32-year-old man was shot in the right leg and left arm, while a man between the ages of 25 to 30 was shot in the right leg. Both men were taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

Sunday –

In the 6800 block of South Perry at approximately 3:20 a.m., a 31-year-old man was shot in the left arm after a verbal altercation with the offender, police said. The man took himself to Roseland Hospital and was reportedly in good condition.

At approximately 5:37 a.m. in the 4900 block of South Loomis, a 50-year-old man was walking when he heard gunshots and felt pain in his left hand. The man was taken to Saint Bernard Hospital and is reported to be in good condition.

Three people were injured in a shooting at approximately 1:42 p.m. in the 8000 block of South Green, according to police. Someone inside a black car, possibly a Chevy Impala, fired multiple shots at the victims, who were standing outside a residence, officers stated. A 24-year-old male sustained a gunshot wound to the left leg and was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious but stable condition. A second victim, a 20-year-old woman, was shot in the chest and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition. A third person, a 22-year-old man, was shot in the hand and listed in fair condition at St. Bernard Hospital.

A 27-year-old man was standing in front of his vehicle when two unknown people shot him in the right arm, abdomen and leg at approximately 1:54 p.m. in the 7300 block of South Kingston, police said. The man was taken to the University of Chicago hospital in good condition.

A male victim was riding in a vehicle at approximately 4:10 p.m. in the 4800 block of West Van Buren when shots were fired and he was struck one time, police said. The victim was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

At approximately 4:53 p.m. in the 4900 block of West Van Buren, a 19-year-old man was shot in the arm while driving, according to police. The victim was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

A 48-year-old man sustained a gunshot wound at approximately 5:41 p.m. in the 300 block of West 102nd Street, police stated. The victim was shot by an unknown male while standing in front of a house. He suffered a graze wound to the upper left thigh and refused medical assistance.

At approximately 6 p.m. in the 4800 block of West Van Buren, a 19-year-old male sustained a gunshot wound to the arm. He was transported to Stroger Hospital in unknown condition.

Four people were injured in a shooting at approximately 7 p.m. near 77th Street and Kingston Avenue in the city's South Shore neighborhood, police said. A group of individuals were hanging out on the sidewalk when a white SUV approached and an unknown offender began firing shots, police said. A 25-year-old woman sustained a gunshot wound to the right leg and was taken to the hospital in good condition. A 44-year-old man was transported to South Shore Hospital in good condition. A third victim, a man of unknown age, sustained two gunshot wounds to the leg and knee and was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition. A fourth person, a 17-year-old boy, sustained a gunshot wound to the shoulder and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

A 19-year-old man was a passenger inside of a vehicle when shots were fired in the area and he was shot once in the arm, police said. He was listed in good condition.

Monday –