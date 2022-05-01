Chicago Gun Violence: 8 Dead, at Least 16 Wounded in Weekend Shootings

Chicago police say that eight people have been killed and another 16, including a teen boy, have been wounded in shootings across the city this weekend.

The first fatal shooting of the weekend occurred in the 300 block of South Kilpatrick at approximately 5:45 p.m. Friday.

Authorities say that a 69-year-old man was inside of a residence when a suspect pulled out a weapon and opened fire, striking him in the chest.

The victim was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Get the NBC 5 Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Chicago police responded to a ShotSpotter alert in the 3400 block of South Indiana at approximately 10:17 p.m. Friday.

When they arrived on scene, they found a 40-year-old man lying on the ground. The man had multiple gunshot wounds to his chest, right flank and right hand, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

At approximately 1:05 a.m. Saturday, two women became involved in a verbal altercation with a man outside of a business in the 300 block of North State Street.

The man pulled out a weapon and opened fire, striking both women. A 26-year-old was shot in the chest and later died at a nearby hospital, police said.

The other victim, a 31-year-old woman, was hit in the left thigh and was listed in good condition at an area hospital.

The suspect remains at-large, and police are continuing to investigate.

In the 3400 block of West Sunnyside Avenue at approximately 6:05 a.m., officers responding to a call of shots fired found two men lying on the ground with gunshot wounds.

A 30-year-old man had been shot in the head and was pronounced dead at the scene. A 56-year-old man was shot in the leg, and was taken to an area hospital in serious condition, police said.

In another shooting, a robbery suspect was killed in the 1500 block of East 95th Street at approximately 3:45 p.m. Saturday, according to police.

Authorities say that two men were walking back to their vehicle from a store when a 32-year-old man approached them and began talking to them. The victims then got into their car, and the suspect got into the backseat, pulled out a gun and attempted to rob them.

One of the victims pulled out a weapon and fired shots at the suspect, striking him in the forehead, left leg and chest.

He was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Just 20 minutes later, another fatal shooting occurred in the 1300 block of East 47th Street. At approximately 4:08 p.m., a 27-year-old man was in a parking lot when a light-colored vehicle pulled up and a person inside opened fire.

The victim was struck multiple times, and fled inside a restaurant. He was transported to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to authorities.

At approximately 10:45 p.m. Saturday, another person was shot to death, this time in the 500 block of East 106th Street.

Police say a 28-year-old woman became involved in a verbal altercation with a man, who then pulled out a gun and shot the woman in the chest.

She was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The suspect fled the scene in a blue sedan, and is not in custody at this time.

At approximately 5 a.m. Sunday in the 200 block of East Walton in Gold Coast, a man was discovered inside of a business after having been shot multiple times.

He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Here are the rest of the weekend’s shootings so far:

Friday –

A 21-year-old man was walking into a gas station in the 3900 block of South Archer at approximately 6:45 p.m. when he was shot in the stomach. Police say the man was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

At approximately 8:40 p.m. in the 8800 block of South Yale, a 41-year-old man was driving when a person in a gray sedan opened fire, striking him in the chest and the arm. The man, who also suffered a graze wound to his head, was taken to an area hospital in good condition, police said.

In the evening hours, a 25-year-old man was inside a residence when he heard multiple gunshots and was struck in the left thigh four times. He was taken to an area hospital in unknown condition, police said.

Police say a 54-year-old man was involved in a physical altercation with another man in the 7400 block of South Racine at approximately 11:30 p.m. when he was shot in the right cheek. He was taken to an area hospital in good condition.

Saturday –

A 43-year-old man was walking into a residence in the 7900 block of South Hermitage at approximately 2:30 a.m. when three men followed him inside. According to police, the victim was shot, and the suspects fled. The victim went to a local hospital for treatment.

At approximately 3:52 a.m. in the 7600 block of South Pulaski Road, a 41-year-old man was driving when he was shot in the left shoulder. He was taken to an area hospital, where his condition was stabilized, according to police.

In the 400 block of South Kostner at approximately 4:37 a.m., a 29-year-old man was found by police after he had been shot twice in the upper left leg. The man was taken to an area hospital in good condition.

A 22-year-old woman is in good condition after she was shot in the back while driving a vehicle in the 4500 block of West Chicago, according to police.

Police say a 36-year-old man was walking on a sidewalk in the 900 block of North St. Louis at approximately 12:01 p.m. when a light-colored sedan pulled up and two men got out. They then began firing shots at the victim, hitting him in the abdomen. He was taken to an area hospital in good condition.

Sunday –