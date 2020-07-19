Chicago Gun Violence: 8 Dead, 38 Injured in Shootings Since Friday Evening

Chicago police say that at least 46 people have been shot, eight fatally, since Friday evening in a violent start to the weekend in the city.

At least 38 people have been injured in shootings, according to police.

A pair of fatal shootings were reported early Sunday morning, just 20 minutes apart from one another, according to Chicago police.

In the first shooting, officers were flagged down by two victims that requested medical assistance after being shot in the 300 block of North Wabash in the Loop. A 35-year-old man, who was shot in the neck, was taken to Northwestern Hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

A 25-year-old woman was shot twice in the arm and is in good condition at Northwestern, but is not cooperating with authorities.

Just 20 minutes later in the 3200 block of West Cermak Road, officers responding to a call of shots fired found a 20-year-old man, who was dropped off at Mount Sinai.

The man, who was shot in the right abdomen and the right cheek, was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at the hospital.

Witnesses were uncooperative with police, and no arrests have been made.

The city’s first fatal shooting was reported just before 10 p.m. Friday in the 8200 block of South Drexel, according to authorities. Police say two victims were inside of a first floor apartment when a man kicked in the door and fired shots at them.

A 60-year-old man was shot in the neck and was pronounced dead at the scene. A 23-year-old man was shot in the arm, and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was listed in fair condition.

Less than an hour later another fatal shooting was reported in the 8000 block of South Cottage. According to police, three people were inside of a vehicle when a person in a red SUV began firing shots at them.

A 20-year-old man was hit in the chest, and was taken to the University of Chicago, where he was later pronounced dead. A 30-year-old was shot in the right hand and is in good condition at the university, while a 19-year-old woman was hit in the right leg. She is also listed in good condition.

Just after midnight in the 4900 block of West Hubbard, a 67-year-old man was walking on a sidewalk when a man fired shots at him from a nearby vacant lot. According to police, the man was hit in the neck, and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No suspects are in custody, and Area Four detectives are investigating.

At approximately 3:12 a.m. in the 1600 block of South Keeler, five people were standing on the sidewalk when two men fired shots at the group, according to police.

A 25-year-old man was hit in the chest by gunfire, and was later pronounced dead at Mount Sinai. Three other victims were hit in the legs, and all were listed in good condition at Mount Sinai. A fifth victim was hit in the right arm, and is also in good condition.

Just 15 minutes later in the 2600 block of West 24th Street, an 18-year-old man was driving when a man fired shots at him, police said. The man’s vehicle then struck a tree, where police found him.

The victim had been shot in the right armpit, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

In the 3400 block of West Ohio Street at approximately 6:28 a.m., a 26-year-old man was found lying on the ground by police after suffering multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene, and Area Four detectives are investigating the shooting.

Here are the rest of the weekend’s shootings thus far:

Friday –

At approximately 5:30 p.m. in the 8200 block of South Drexel, three victims were standing on a sidewalk when a person in an unknown vehicle fired shots at them. According to police, a 14-year-old boy was hit in the face, a 21-year-old man was hit in the arm and a 27-year-old woman was hit in the buttocks. All were taken to area hospitals, but their conditions are unknown at this time.

In the 100 block of East 71 st Street at approximately 7:26 p.m., a man was standing on a sidewalk when another individual approached him from an alley and fired shots, police said. The man was hit in the right arm and chest, and is currently hospitalized at the University of Chicago.

A 26-year-old man was standing on a sidewalk in the 7500 block of South Racine at approximately 7:30 p.m. when he was shot in the mouth, police said. The man was taken to the University of Chicago, where his condition has stabilized.

At approximately 7:39 p.m. in the 9800 block of South Avenue L, a 22-year-old man was standing on a sidewalk when another man walked up to him and fired shots. The man was hit in the right eye and was taken to the University of Chicago, where his condition had stabilized.

In the 7400 block of South Peoria at approximately 8:04 p.m., a 28-year-old man was sitting in a vehicle when he was shot in the shoulder. The man, who also suffered a graze wound to his head, is in good condition at St. Bernard, police said.

Three men were standing on a sidewalk in the 10900 block of South Wentworth at approximately 9:35 p.m. when a person in a red sedan began firing shots at them, according to police. All three men, ages 42, 49 and 49, were taken to area hospitals in good condition.

At approximately 9:47 p.m. in the 6900 block of South Lafayette, a 17-year-old boy was standing on a sidewalk when a person in a black sedan fired shots, striking him in the left leg and left arm. According to police, the teen was taken to the University of Chicago in fair condition.

In the 7000 block of South Crieger at approximately 10:25 p.m., officers responding to a call of shots fired found a 36-year-old man who had suffered multiple gunshot wounds. Authorities say the man was standing in an alley when three men walked up to him and fired shots. He was taken to the University of Chicago in critical condition.

A 43-year-old man was sitting in a parked car in the 3200 block of West Cermak at approximately 11:24 p.m. when a man walked up to him and fired shots. He was taken to Mount Sinai, where he was listed in fair condition, police said.

Saturday –

A 14-year-old boy was dropped off at Swedish Covenant Hospital after being shot in the left hand just before 1 a.m. According to police, the boy will be transferred to Luries, and is in good condition. He isn’t cooperating with authorities at this time.

At approximately 1:25 a.m. in the 2000 block of Ida B. Wells Drive, a 29-year-old man was riding in the backseat of a car when shots were fired. He was shot in the right arm, and was taken to Stroger by a family member. He is in good condition.

In the first block of West Erie at approximately 2:28 a.m., an 18-year-old woman was standing on a sidewalk when a person in a silver sedan fired shots, police said. The woman was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition after being hit in the back, and a 21-year-old man was hit in the right leg. He is also in good condition.

A 17-year-old boy was pumping gas in the 5500 block of West Diversey at approximately 2:35 a.m. when a person in a black SUV fired shots, striking him in the back. He was taken to Community First Hospital in good condition.

In the 300 block of North Mayfield at approximately 3:10 a.m., a 34-year-old man became involved in a physical altercation with a 34-year-old woman. Police say the woman fired a gun, striking the man in the left leg. He was taken to West Suburban Hospital in good condition, and the woman was taken into custody.

At approximately 3:17 a.m. in the 10500 block of South Edbrooke, two victims were sitting in a car when shots were fired. A 27-year-old woman was hit in the right leg, and a 26-year-old man was hit in the torso. Both are listed in fair condition, police said.

In the 300 block of West Ontario at approximately 4 a.m., a 21-year-old man was driving westbound when a person in a gray minivan fired shots at the vehicle. The man was hit in the neck, and was taken to Rush Hospital in fair condition, police said.

A 24-year-old man was driving a car when a person in a silver SUV fired shots at him in the 2200 block of West 21st Street, according to police. The man was taken to St. Anthony, and will be transferred to Mount Sinai after being hit by gunfire in the back. He is in good condition.

At approximately 1:30 p.m. in the 4100 block of West 24th Street, a 35-year-old man was standing in a backyard when a man walked up and opened fire, striking him in the hip. According to police, the man was taken to Mount Sinai in good condition.

In the 7900 block of South Lafayette at approximately 1:34 p.m., a 35-year-old woman was on the sidewalk when she heard gunfire. The woman was hit in the leg by a shot, and is in unknown condition at the University of Chicago.

Two teens were shot at approximately 3:33 p.m. in the 1500 block of South Sawyer, Chicago police stated. The victims were playing dice on the sidewalk when an unknown vehicle pulled up and someone inside fired shots, police said. A 17-year-old male sustained a gunshot wound to the groin and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was listed in good condition. The second victim, a 14-year-old boy, also sustained a gunshot wound and was said to be in good condition at Mount Sinai Hospital.

At approximately 6 p.m. in the 4400 block of West Gladys, a 34-year-old man sustained a gunshot wound to the left arm, according to police officials. The victim was sitting in a parked vehicle when an unknown male offender in a vehicle pulled up and fired shots, striking the victim. The victim self-transported to Rush Oak Park Hospital and was said to be in good condition.

In the 1300 block of North Hudson at approximately 7:26 p.m., a 35-year-old man sustained a gunshot wound to the right shoulder. The victim was discovered unresponsive between two vehicles, police said. He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition.

At approximately 9:30 p.m. in the 7800 block of South Green Street, a 14-year-old boy was on a sidewalk when a man walked up to him and fired shots, hitting him in the upper back. Police say the boy was taken to the University of Chicago, where he’s in good condition.

In the 5600 block of South Wolcott at approximately 11:30 p.m., a 25-year-old man was standing on a porch when two men fired shots from a gangway across the street, police said. The man was hit multiple times, and was taken to the University of Chicago in critical condition.

Sunday –