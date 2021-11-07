Chicago Gun Violence: 7 Killed, at Least 30 Others Wounded in Shootings Across City

At least seven people were killed and a 4-year-old among 30 others wounded in citywide shootings since 5 p.m. Friday.

One person was killed and another wounded Sunday morning in University Village on the Near West Side. A man, 21, was standing outside about 12:10 a.m. in the 1300 block of West Hastings Street when someone fired shots from a passing dark-colored sedan, striking him in the back, Chicago police said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. His name hasn’t been released yet. A 38-year-old woman sitting nearby was struck in the jaw and was taken to the same hospital, where she was in good condition, police said.

About 10 minutes later, a man was killed and a woman wounded Sunday morning in a Bronzeville establishment on the South Side. The two were in the 4600 block of South King Drive about 12:20 a.m. when gunfire erupted after an argument between the man and a group of males, police said. The argument started after someone stepped on the woman’s shoes, according to preliminary information. The 25-year-old man was shot in the neck, arm and torso and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died to his injuries, police said. His name hasn’t been released yet. The woman, 27, was shot in the chin and was taken to the same hospital, where she was in fair condition, police said.

A 77-year-old concealed-carry license holder fatally shot a would-be robber Saturday afternoon in Burnside on the South Side. About 12:20 p.m., the man was in an open garage in the 500 block of East 89th Street when a vehicle pulled up in the alley and an armed male exited and demanded his belongings, police said. The man then shot at the would-be robber, fatally striking him in the head and chest, police said. The man was not injured and did have a valid concealed-carry license, according to police.

Another man was fatally shot Friday night while driving in the West Englewood neighborhood. About 6 p.m., the 29-year-old was driving in the 2100 block of West 71st Street when two people exited the vehicle behind him and began shooting, police said. A shot went through the rear window of his vehicle, striking the man in the back of the head, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. He was identified as Reginald Benson by the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Another man was fatally shot a few hours later after a fight over a car blocking his garage in Belmont Central on the Northwest Side. About 9:50 p.m., the 36-year-old and another man were arguing over the suspect’s vehicle blocking his garage in the 2600 block of North Mobile Avenue, police said. The gunman shoved the man and then shot him in the back before driving away, police said. He was taken to Loyola University Medical Center, where he died to his injuries, police said. He was identified as Karl Washington by the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

A couple of hours later, a sixth man was shot and killed in South Austin on the West Side. The 21-year-old was outside in the 5200 block of West Adams Street about 11:50 p.m. when he was shot multiple times in the body, police said. He was taken to Stroger, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

A seventh man was found fatally shot Saturday morning in Little Village on the West Side. The 31-year-old was found unresponsive with gunshot wounds to his head and body about 3:30 a.m. in the 2600 block of South Keeler Avenue, police said. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he died, police said. His name hasn’t been released yet.

In nonfatal attacks, a 4-year-old boy was wounded Friday evening in a shooting in the South Chicago neighborhood. The shooting happened about 5:45 p.m. in the 8300 block of South Saginaw Avenue, police said. The boy suffered gunshot wounds to both thighs and his hand, police said. He was taken to South Shore Hospital in good condition, police said.

Two people, including a 16-year-old boy, were shot in a park Saturday morning in East Garfield Park. Just before noon, the pair were at Garfield Park near the 3400 block of West Madison Street when someone opened fire, police said. The teen boy was shot in the head and foot and was transported to Stroger in critical condition, police said. A man, 25, was struck in the leg and was taken to the same hospital, where he was stabilized.

A 17-year-old was shot in front of a store Friday night in Chatham on the South Side. The teen was standing about 11:45 p.m. in the 8600 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue when someone dressed in all black approached and opened fire, striking him in the leg and back, police said. He was taken to the University of Chicago, where his condition was stabilized, police said.

One person was shot and another was stabbed Sunday morning in Back of the Yards on the South Side. Two men were on the sidewalk in the 4700 block of South Laflin Street about 12:50 a.m. when one was shot and the other was stabbed, police said. A 51-year-old was shot in the leg and a 44-year-old man was stabbed in the abdomen, police said. Both were taken to the University of Chicago, where they were in good condition, police said.

A person was in custody after two people were found shot Sunday morning in Bronzeville on the South Side. A 22-year-old man and 33-year-old woman were discovered shot about 1:50 a.m. in the 500 block of East 47th Street, police said. One of them was found inside a storefront where there was a gathering, while the other was found outside, police said. The man was shot in the legs, and was taken to the University of Chicago, while the woman self-transported to the same hospital with a gunshot wound to her leg, police said. Both were in fair condition, officials said.

At least 21 others were wounded in shootings in Chicago since Friday evening.

Last weekend, at least 28 people were hit by gunfire and six died.