Chicago Gun Violence: 6 Dead, at Least 35 Wounded in Shootings So Far This Weekend

Chicago police say six people are dead and at least 35 others have been injured in shootings across the city so far this weekend.

The first fatal shooting of the weekend was reported just before 3 a.m. Saturday in the 5100 block of West Madison.

According to police, a man and a woman were standing in a large group of people at a gas station when shots rang out. A 52-year-old man was shot in the head and leg, and was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

A 62-year-old woman was also shot in the head, abdomen, and lower backside, and was taken to Mount Sinai, where she was later pronounced dead, according to police.

A third victim, a 24-year-old woman, showed up at an area hospital a short time later after being shot in the back during the incident. She was listed in critical condition, police said.

Police say that witnesses described a person inside a black Dodge Charger firing shots at the group.

It is unclear at this time if the victims were the intended targets of the shooting.

Just before 7 p.m. Saturday in the 4700 block of South Wolcott, a fatal shooting was reported by police. A 19-year-old man was standing on a street when a man walked up to him, pulled out a gun and began firing shots.

The teen was hit in the chest, and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.

No suspects are in custody, and Area One detectives are investigating.

Just 12 minutes later, another fatal shooting was reported, this time in the 3000 block of West 65th Street.

Police say that two men were in a vehicle traveling westbound when they were struck by gunfire. After the men were shot, their vehicle crashed into a parked car on the same block, police said.

A 30-year-old man was shot in the head, and was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. A 36-year-old man was shot in the left shoulder, and was listed in critical condition at an area hospital.

No suspects are in custody, and Area One detectives are investigating.

Another fatal shooting was reported in the 1600 block of East 87th Place on Saturday evening. At approximately 9:08 p.m., a group of people were standing in a parking lot when two men fired shots from a nearby alley.

A 39-year-old man was shot in the abdomen, and was pronounced dead at a local hospital, according to police.

Another victim, a 40-year-old man, was shot in the lower backside and in the leg, and was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

Two other men, ages 39 and 32, were taken to hospitals after being shot in the legs, and two women, ages 44 and 25, were also shot, according to police. All four victims were in good or fair condition when they were admitted.

No suspects are in custody, and police are continuing to investigate.

Just before 1 a.m. Sunday, a fatal shooting took place in the 3400 block of West Lake.

According to police, five individuals were standing outside a residence when shots were fired. A 29-year-old man was hit in the head by gunfire, and was pronounced dead on the scene.

An 18-year-old woman was struck in the torso, and was transported to an area hospital in serious condition, police said. Three other victims, a 17-year-old boy, a 28-year-old man and a 34-year-old man, were also hit, and were taken to area hospitals in fair condition.

No suspects are in custody, and Area Four detectives are investigating.

The Illinois State Police also reported another fatal shooting on an area expressway, this time on the Eisenhower early Sunday morning.

According to authorities, troopers were called to westbound Interstate 290 near Kostner Avenue for reports of a shooting and a car crash.

The driver of the vehicle was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead after being struck by gunfire.

A person riding in the backseat of the vehicle was pronounced dead as a result of injuries suffered from the crash, and a person who was riding in the passenger seat in the front was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The interstate was closed for an investigation.

Here are the rest of the weekend’s shootings so far:

Friday –

In the 7000 block of South Vincennes at approximately 6:19 p.m., a 19-year-old man was on the street when he was shot in the right arm, according to police. He was taken to an area hospital, where he was listed in good condition.

A 49-year-old man was traveling in a vehicle in the 7300 block of South Kingston at approximately 7:18 p.m. when a person on the street fired shots at him, striking him in the right arm. Police say the man was driven to an area hospital, where he was listed in good condition.

Just before 8 p.m. in the 11500 block of South Prairie, a 56-year-old woman was sitting on the front porch of a home when she was shot in the neck. She was taken to an area hospital, where her condition has stabilized, according to police.

Police say a 27-year-old man was walking from his vehicle to his home in the 8300 block of South Aberdeen at approximately 8:25 p.m. when he was shot by a person riding in a silver Buick sedan. The man was hit in the armpit, and was taken to an area hospital, where his condition has stabilized.

Saturday –

In the 2600 block of West 24 th Street at approximately 1:37 a.m., a 14-year-old boy was outside when he got into an altercation with a group of people. Police say the teen was stabbed twice in the shoulder and was repeatedly punched and kicked before being shot in the arm. He was taken to an area hospital, where he was listed in serious condition.

Street at approximately 1:37 a.m., a 14-year-old boy was outside when he got into an altercation with a group of people. Police say the teen was stabbed twice in the shoulder and was repeatedly punched and kicked before being shot in the arm. He was taken to an area hospital, where he was listed in serious condition. A 23-year-old man walked into an area hospital after being shot in the back, according to police. The man was uncooperative with authorities and refused to provide details of the incident. He was also unable to provide an address where the shooting took place.

At approximately 2:15 a.m. in the 200 block of North Laramie, a 25-year-old man said he was standing in an alley when he heard shots and felt pain in his leg. He was taken to an area hospital by a friend, and was listed in fair condition, police said.

Four people were shot at approximately 6:20 a.m. in the 3500 block of West Walnut, police said. The victims were standing outside when an offender approached in an unknown vehicle and started firing a weapon in their direction. A 36-year-old man was struck in the left foot. The second victim, a 33-year-old woman, was struck to the right ankle, police said. A 35-year-old man sustained injuries to the left leg, and a 34-year-old man was struck on the left side of his chest and left leg. All four victims were listed in stable condition at Mount Sinai Hospital.

At approximately 9:20 a.m. in the 300 block of West 110th Street, a 63-year-old man was sitting on his couch when an unknown offender fired a shot through a door, striking the victim. He was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in good condition.

In the 0-100 block of East 21st Street at approximately 11:45 a.m., a 44-year-old man was critically injured when an unknown offender fired a gun after an argument, striking the victim in the right side of the abdomen. The victim was said to be in critical condition.

A 34-year-old man was inside a parked vehicle at approximately 2:05 p.m. in the 3900 block of West Jackson Boulevard when he was shot in the neck by an unknown individual, according to police. He was reported to be in critical condition at Mount Sinai Hospital.

In the 7100 block of South Normal at approximately 1:36 p.m., a 17-year-old boy was in an apartment when he was shot by an unknown offender, police stated. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition.

A 28-year-old man was on the street at approximately 4:10 p.m. in the 10200 block of South State when an unknown vehicle pulled up, and someone inside fired shots, police stated. The victim sustained a gunshot wound to the left foot and was taken to Roseland Hospital in good condition.

At approximately 5:39 p.m. in the 4100 block of West 47th Street, a 21-year-old man was on the street when a vehicle pulled up and an unknown offender inside produced a gun and fired shots, according to police. The victim was shot in the right arm and reported to be in good condition.

At approximately 9:26 p.m. in the 1900 block of East 73rd Place, a 50-year-old man was walking when he was shot. Police say the man was taken to an area hospital, where he was listed in critical condition.

Sunday –