Chicago Gun Violence: 6 Dead, at Least 24 Wounded in Shootings Over 4th of July Weekend

Chicago police say that six people are dead and at least 24 others have been wounded in shootings across the city over the Fourth of July weekend.

In the city’s first fatal shooting of the weekend just after 9:30 p.m. Thursday in the 4100 block of West 27th Street, a 27-year-old man was walking when two men got out of a vehicle and opened fire, striking him multiple times.

According to Chicago police, the man was taken to Mount Sinai, where he was pronounced dead.

Less than two hours later, another fatal shooting took place, this one in the 4700 block of West Huron, according to police.

At approximately 11:15 p.m., two men were standing outside when a man walked up to them and fired shots. A 39-year-old man was shot in the chest, neck and face, and was taken to Mount Sinai, where he was pronounced dead.

Another man, a 36-year-old, was hit in both arms, and is in fair condition at Mount Sinai.

On Friday in the 5700 block of South Elizabeth, a 28-year-old man was sitting on the porch of a residence when a man walked up to the porch and began firing shots, hitting the man in the head.

According to police, the man was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

As the Fourth of July dawned, another fatal shooting occurred in the 6600 block of South Halsted Avenue, according to police. In this incident, two men were at a business when another man began firing shots, striking both victims.

A 20-year-old man was shot multiple times, and was later pronounced dead at the University of Chicago. Another victim, a 49-year-old man, was sitting in a vehicle at the time and was hit in the left thigh. He was taken to the University of Chicago in critical condition, and Area One detectives are continuing to investigate the shooting.

Another fatal shooting was reported early Saturday morning, this time along South Lake Shore Drive. According to police, three victims were walking near the location when a group of approximately six men approached a 34-year-old woman that was in the trio.

Three or four of the men distracted the woman while two men pulled out weapons and began firing shots at her, police said.

The woman was hit in the head, and was pronounced dead at the scene. A 26-year-old man was also shot, suffering wounds to his right leg, thigh and torso, and was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital in an unknown condition. A 32-year-old man was taken to Northwestern and is in good condition after suffering a graze wound to his left leg.

A 31-year-old man was sitting in a parked car in the 6400 block of South Hoyne at approximately 7:16 a.m. Saturday when a person in a dark-colored SUV began firing shots.

The man was hit in the chest, neck and right arm, and was later pronounced dead at the University of Chicago Medical Center, according to police.

Here are the rest of the weekend’s shootings thus far:

Thursday –

At approximately 8:36 p.m. in the 600 block of East 133 rd Street, a 31-year-old woman was riding in a car when a man in a passing black sedan fired shots, hitting her in the arm. According to police, she was taken to Roseland Hospital, where she is in good condition.

Street, a 31-year-old woman was riding in a car when a man in a passing black sedan fired shots, hitting her in the arm. According to police, she was taken to Roseland Hospital, where she is in good condition. In the 4300 block of West 79th Street at approximately 10:31 p.m., two individuals were riding in a car when a person in a white vehicle approached and fired shots, according to police. A 27-year-old woman was hit in both arms, and was listed in good condition at Christ Hospital, while a 27-year-old man suffered a graze wound to his shoulder and refused medical attention.

Friday –

Two men were standing on a sidewalk in the 7400 block of South Coles at approximately 2:56 a.m. when they got involved in a verbal altercation with another man, who then pulled out a gun and fired shots at them. According to police, a 29-year-old man was hit in the back and is in serious condition, and a 35-year-old man was hit in the hand and foot and is in fair condition at the University of Chicago.

At approximately 3:21 p.m. in the 6200 block of North Hoyne, an 18-year-old man was inside of a vehicle when two men attempted to rob him. Police say one of the men then pulled out a weapon and fired shots at the victim, hitting him in the chest. He was taken to St. Francis Hospital in unknown condition.

In the 6900 block of South Wabash at approximately 7:18 p.m., two men were inside a vehicle when they were shot, according to police. A 24-year-old man was hit in the neck and a 26-year-old man was hit in the calf, but both men were taken to the University of Chicago in good condition.

A 52-year-old man was standing on a corner in the 1400 block of West 18 th Street when another man fired shots at him, hitting him in the leg. He was taken to Stroger Hospital in fair condition, according to police.

Street when another man fired shots at him, hitting him in the leg. He was taken to Stroger Hospital in fair condition, according to police. At approximately 8:52 p.m. in the 8900 block of South Exchange, three victims were standing on a sidewalk when shots were fired. An 18-year-old man was hit in both legs, and a 23-year-old woman was hit in the arm and torso, and both were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition, according to police. The third victim, a 15-year-old boy, was hit in the right arm, and is in good condition.

Chicago police discovered a 29-year-old man lying in the street in the 7200 block of South Artesian after he was shot in the upper body, leg and arm. He was taken to Christ Hospital, where he is in critical condition.

In the 400 block of West 77th Street at approximately 10:43 p.m., a 19-year-old man was walking when he was shot in the buttocks. According to police, the teen was taken to the University of Chicago in fair condition.

Saturday -