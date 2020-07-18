Chicago Gun Violence: 6 Dead, 25 Injured in Shootings Since Friday Evening

Chicago police say that at least 31 people have been shot, six fatally, since Friday evening in a violent start to the weekend in the city.

The city’s first fatal shooting was reported just before 10 p.m. in the 8200 block of South Drexel, according to authorities. Police say two victims were inside of a first floor apartment when a man kicked in the door and fired shots at them.

A 60-year-old man was shot in the neck and was pronounced dead at the scene. A 23-year-old man was shot in the arm, and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was listed in fair condition.

Less than an hour later another fatal shooting was reported in the 8000 block of South Cottage. According to police, three people were inside of a vehicle when a person in a red SUV began firing shots at them.

A 20-year-old man was hit in the chest, and was taken to the University of Chicago, where he was later pronounced dead. A 30-year-old was shot in the right hand and is in good condition at the university, while a 19-year-old woman was hit in the right leg. She is also listed in good condition.

Just after midnight in the 4900 block of West Hubbard, a 67-year-old man was walking on a sidewalk when a man fired shots at him from a nearby vacant lot. According to police, the man was hit in the neck, and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No suspects are in custody, and Area Four detectives are investigating.

At approximately 3:12 a.m. in the 1600 block of South Keeler, five people were standing on the sidewalk when two men fired shots at the group, according to police.

A 25-year-old man was hit in the chest by gunfire, and was later pronounced dead at Mount Sinai. Three other victims were hit in the legs, and all were listed in good condition at Mount Sinai. A fifth victim was hit in the right arm, and is also in good condition.

Just 15 minutes later in the 2600 block of West 24th Street, an 18-year-old man was driving when a man fired shots at him, police said. The man’s vehicle then struck a tree, where police found him.

The victim had been shot in the right armpit, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

In the 3400 block of West Ohio Street at approximately 6:28 a.m., a 26-year-old man was found lying on the ground by police after suffering multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene, and Area Four detectives are investigating the shooting.

Here are the rest of the weekend’s shootings thus far:

Friday –

At approximately 5:30 p.m. in the 8200 block of South Drexel, three victims were standing on a sidewalk when a person in an unknown vehicle fired shots at them. According to police, a 14-year-old boy was hit in the face, a 21-year-old man was hit in the arm and a 27-year-old woman was hit in the buttocks. All were taken to area hospitals, but their conditions are unknown at this time.

In the 100 block of East 71 st Street at approximately 7:26 p.m., a man was standing on a sidewalk when another individual approached him from an alley and fired shots, police said. The man was hit in the right arm and chest, and is currently hospitalized at the University of Chicago.

A 26-year-old man was standing on a sidewalk in the 7500 block of South Racine at approximately 7:30 p.m. when he was shot in the mouth, police said. The man was taken to the University of Chicago, where his condition has stabilized.

At approximately 7:39 p.m. in the 9800 block of South Avenue L, a 22-year-old man was standing on a sidewalk when another man walked up to him and fired shots. The man was hit in the right eye and was taken to the University of Chicago, where his condition had stabilized.

In the 7400 block of South Peoria at approximately 8:04 p.m., a 28-year-old man was sitting in a vehicle when he was shot in the shoulder. The man, who also suffered a graze wound to his head, is in good condition at St. Bernard, police said.

Three men were standing on a sidewalk in the 10900 block of South Wentworth at approximately 9:35 p.m. when a person in a red sedan began firing shots at them, according to police. All three men, ages 42, 49 and 49, were taken to area hospitals in good condition.

At approximately 9:47 p.m. in the 6900 block of South Lafayette, a 17-year-old boy was standing on a sidewalk when a person in a black sedan fired shots, striking him in the left leg and left arm. According to police, the teen was taken to the University of Chicago in fair condition.

In the 7000 block of South Crieger at approximately 10:25 p.m., officers responding to a call of shots fired found a 36-year-old man who had suffered multiple gunshot wounds. Authorities say the man was standing in an alley when three men walked up to him and fired shots. He was taken to the University of Chicago in critical condition.

A 43-year-old man was sitting in a parked car in the 3200 block of West Cermak at approximately 11:24 p.m. when a man walked up to him and fired shots. He was taken to Mount Sinai, where he was listed in fair condition, police said.

Saturday –