Chicago Gun Violence: 5 Dead, at Least 53 Hurt in Weekend Shootings

NOTE: Chicago Police Supt. David Brown is set to hold a press conference Monday morning to discuss the city's public safety strategies. Watch live in the player above at 11 a.m.

Five people were killed and at least 53 others wounded in shootings across the city of Chicago this weekend.

Don't miss local breaking news and weather! Download our mobile app for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The first reported fatal shooting of the weekend took place in the 5200 block of West Le Moyne at approximately 7:25 p.m. Friday. According to police, a 23-year-old man was in a backyard when he was shot in the head by an unknown assailant.

The man was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Chicago police say no suspects are in custody at this time.

A 43-year-old man walking in the 5600 block of South Marshfield at approximately 9:21 p.m. Friday was shot by a person in a white sedan, according to police.

The victim was shot in the head, and was later pronounced dead at the University of Chicago Medical Center. No suspects are in custody at this time.

Just after 10 p.m. Friday, another man was shot to death, this time in the 1300 block of West Roosevelt. According to police, a 24-year-old man was found in his vehicle after having been shot in the head and chest.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. No suspects are in custody, and Chicago police are investigating the shooting.

A ShotSpotter alert brought police to the 1300 block of North Mayfield at approximately 1:33 a.m. Saturday, and when police arrived they found an unidentified man lying unresponsive on the street.

The man had been shot in the head and chest, and was pronounced dead at the scene. A second victim, a 26-year-old, was driven to West Suburban Hospital, and was later transferred to another hospital after having been shot in the ankle. He was listed in fair condition.

Witnesses have been uncooperative in the case, according to police.

Just before 5 p.m. Saturday, a 26-year-old man was standing on a street in the 6400 block of South Hoyne when a person in a passing vehicle fired shots, striking him multiple times.

Police say the man was hit in the chest, hip and neck, and was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced.

No suspects are in custody, and police are continuing to investigate.

Here are the rest of the weekend’s shootings so far:

Friday –

In the 1800 block of West 50 th Street at approximately 4:09 p.m., an 18-year-old man was sitting in a park when a dark colored vehicle drove past and a person fired shots at him. The man suffered a graze wound to the left arm, and was hospitalized in good condition, according to police.

Street at approximately 4:09 p.m., an 18-year-old man was sitting in a park when a dark colored vehicle drove past and a person fired shots at him. The man suffered a graze wound to the left arm, and was hospitalized in good condition, according to police. A 37-year-old man was driving in a vehicle in the 1800 block of North Keeler at approximately 6:04 p.m. when a person fired shots at his car. He was shot in the leg, and was taken to a hospital, where his condition had stabilized, according to police.

At approximately 6:13 p.m. in the 11200 block of South Stewart, a 22-year-old woman was shot after a verbal altercation with another woman, according to police. The woman was shot in the right shoulder, and her condition stabilized at a local hospital.

Police say a 27-year-old man was walking on a sidewalk in the 2600 block of South Drake at approximately 8:31 p.m. when a person in a gray sedan fired shots, striking him in the right foot. The man was taken to an area hospital in fair condition.

In the 100 block of West 103 rd Street at approximately 9:42 p.m., a 25-year-old man was sitting in a parked car when a man walked up to the vehicle and fired shots at him, striking him in the shoulder. The man was taken to an area hospital, where he was listed in fair condition, according to police.

Street at approximately 9:42 p.m., a 25-year-old man was sitting in a parked car when a man walked up to the vehicle and fired shots at him, striking him in the shoulder. The man was taken to an area hospital, where he was listed in fair condition, according to police. A 30-year-old man was standing in the 2100 block of South Michigan at approximately 11:08 p.m. when a person fired shots at him, striking him in the leg. The gunman then entered a vehicle with two other men, but was identified by police. All three men were taken into custody, and the victim was taken to a local hospital, where he was listed in serious condition.

Saturday –

At approximately 3:04 a.m. in the 6000 block of North Lincoln, a 31-year-old woman was shot in the leg, and was taken to an area hospital in good condition. The woman was intoxicated, and was unable to remember any details of the incident, according to police.

Police say a 24-year-old man was sleeping in a bed in the 2200 block of South Kirkland when shots fired from outside came into the house and struck him twice in the leg. The man was taken to an area hospital in good condition. Police say another man, a 25-year-old, was walking in the area when he was shot in the same incident. He was hit in the left thigh, and was taken to an area hospital in good condition.

In the 4100 block of West 21 st Place at approximately 3:30 a.m., a 17-year-old boy was sitting on a porch when a person fired shots from a black car, striking him in the arm. The boy told police he believed the individual was firing shots at another group, and that he had been inadvertently struck. He was listed in good condition, according to authorities.

Place at approximately 3:30 a.m., a 17-year-old boy was sitting on a porch when a person fired shots from a black car, striking him in the arm. The boy told police he believed the individual was firing shots at another group, and that he had been inadvertently struck. He was listed in good condition, according to authorities. A 48-year-old man was working outside in the 10600 block of South Perry at approximately 4:19 a.m. when he heard shots. The man realized he had been shot in the left foot and drove to an area hospital, where he was listed in good condition, police said.

At approximately 5:38 a.m. in the 6200 block of South Eberhardt, a 30-year-old woman was attempting to park her car when a person in a passing black Charger, which had been following her, fired shots at her. The woman was shot six times, including twice in the right side, three times in her right arm and once in the leg, and was listed in critical condition at an area hospital, police said.

Police say a 29-year-old man was at a bus stop in the 5900 block of South California Avenue at approximately 4:17 p.m. when a person in a gray vehicle pulled up and opened fire. The man was shot in the right foot, and is in good condition at an area hospital.

In the 6600 block of South Oakley at approximately 5:41 p.m., a 20-year-old man was near a sidewalk when he heard shots and was struck in the thigh. The man was taken to an area hospital in good condition, police said.

A 26-year-old man was on a sidewalk in the 6600 block of South Laflin when he was approached by another man who opened fire, striking him in the back and hand. Police say the victim was taken to an area hospital, where he was listed in good condition.

Just after 6 p.m. in the 9800 block of South Lowe, two women were in front of a residence when they were shot, police said. A 46-year-old woman was shot in the head, and was taken to an area hospital in critical condition, while a 20-year-old was struck in the chest, and is in good condition.

Police say a 28-year-old man was standing on the street in the 6500 block of South Carpenter at approximately 6:12 p.m. when he was shot in the back. The man was initially reported to be in good condition.

In the 700 block of North Lawndale at approximately 9:17 p.m., a 27-year-old man was shot in the left leg. Paramedics took him to an area hospital, but he declined to give any further information as to the circumstances of the shooting, police said.

A 34-year-old man was standing on a porch with family members in the 5200 block of South Michigan Avenue at approximately 10:30 p.m. when he was shot in the right leg. Police say the man was transported to an area hospital in good condition.

Just before 11 p.m., a 32-year-old man was standing on a sidewalk in the 9100 block of South Throop when a person in a silver sedan fired shots, striking him in the arm. He was dropped off at an area hospital, where he was listed in good condition, according to police.

Sunday –

Police say a 39-year-old man was driving westbound on Augusta at approximately 12:01 a.m. when a person in a van fired shots, striking him in the back. The man was taken to an area hospital in fair condition.

In the 1800 block of West 44 th Street at approximately 1 a.m., a 26-year-old man heard gunfire and was struck in the left hand. Police say the man was taken to an area hospital, where he was listed in good condition.

Street at approximately 1 a.m., a 26-year-old man heard gunfire and was struck in the left hand. Police say the man was taken to an area hospital, where he was listed in good condition. A 32-year-old man was walking on a sidewalk in the 1800 block of West Addison at approximately 1:09 a.m. when a person in a dark colored SUV fired shots, hitting him in the right leg. The man was taken to an area hospital in fair condition, according to police.

At approximately 2 a.m. in the 200 block of North Wabash, a man was shot in the back, and was taken by CFD to an area hospital in critical condition, according to police. No further details are available at this time.

Police say two men were standing on a sidewalk in the 300 block of West 59 th Street at approximately 2:18 a.m. when they heard shots. One of the man, a 25-year-old, was shot in the abdomen, and was listed in critical condition. A 30-year-old was shot in the back and buttocks, and was listed in serious condition.

Street at approximately 2:18 a.m. when they heard shots. One of the man, a 25-year-old, was shot in the abdomen, and was listed in critical condition. A 30-year-old was shot in the back and buttocks, and was listed in serious condition. In the 2600 block of North Western Avenue at approximately 3:30 a.m., a 23-year-old man was driving when a person in another vehicle fired shots, striking him in the left leg. Police say the man was taken to an area hospital in good condition.

A 42-year-old man was standing on a sidewalk in the 4200 block of South King at approximately 3:33 a.m. when he was shot in the leg. Police say the man was taken to an area hospital in good condition.

Just before 4 a.m. in the 8900 block of South Cottage Grove, a total of eight people were shot while standing on a sidewalk. Police say two people in a silver sedan opened fire, striking the eight victims. Conditions of the victims were not immediately released, but additional details can be found here as they become available.

Police say a 31-year-old man was dropped off at an area hospital after suffering gunshot wounds to his right arm. The man was initially listed in critical condition, according to police.

In the 200 block of West 63 rd Street at approximately 4:41 a.m., a 33-year-old man was walking on a sidewalk when a person in a black sedan opened fire, striking him in the left leg. Police say the man was initially listed in fair condition.

Street at approximately 4:41 a.m., a 33-year-old man was walking on a sidewalk when a person in a black sedan opened fire, striking him in the left leg. Police say the man was initially listed in fair condition. At approximately 3 a.m. Sunday, a person was driving on the Dan Ryan Expressway when they were shot. Illinois State Police say the person was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and the expressway was closed for an investigation.

Two men were sitting in a parked car in the 4100 block of West Adams at approximately 7:20 a.m. when occupants of another vehicle fired shots at them. A 24-year-old man suffered a graze wound to his head, while a 29-year-old man was shot in the foot. Both were taken to an area hospital in good condition, police said.

Police say a 24-year-old man was at a party in the 3300 block of West Walnut at approximately 7:31 a.m. when he was shot in the right foot and left leg. The man was taken to an area hospital in good condition.

A 19-year-old man was shot at approximately 4:58 p.m. in the 1100 block of North Lawndale, police stated. The victim was struck to the back and arm. He was listed in good condition at Stroger Hospital, according to Chicago police.

Just after 6:45 p.m., a 15-year-old was shot while standing outside in the 10000 block of South Evans, police said. The teen told officers he heard several gunshots, then felt pain in his lower right leg. He was taken to Comer Children's Hospital in stable condition, police said.

In the 300 block of North Mayfield at approximately 7:28 p.m., a 33-year-old man was near the street when he heard shots and felt pain, law enforcement stated. The victim was struck to the foot and taken to Loyola University Medical Center in good condition.

An 11-year-old girl is in serious condition after she was shot in the back around 9 p.m. in the 11700 block of South Michigan Avenue, authorities said. Witnesses told police they saw someone fire several shots from a red vehicle. The girl was taken to Roseland Hospital by a family member and was listed in serious condition.

About 20 minutes later, two people were shot while walking in the 700 block of North Lorel, police said. A 32-year-old woman and a 34-year-old man were walking northbound on Lorel when they heard several gunshots fired from behind and then felt pain, according to authorities. The woman was shot in the shoulder and taken to Stroger Hospital in fair condition and the man was shot in the foot and taken to West Suburban Hospital, where he was also listed in fair condition, police said.

Just after 10 p.m., police said they responded to a report of an unidentified man in his early 20s who was found shot outside in the 2700 block of South Dearborn. The man had been shot once in the forehead and was taken in critical condition to Northwestern Hospital, police said.

A 38-year-old woman was shot while driving in her vehicle just after 11:30 p.m. in the 2800 block of North Whipple, police said. The woman was traveling northbound when someone in a black SUV opened fire, according to police. She suffered a gunshot wound to her right foot and was taken by Chicago firefighters to an area hospital in good condition, police said.

Monday –