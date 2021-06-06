Chicago Gun Violence: 5 Dead, at Least 46 Hurt in Weekend Shootings So Far

UPDATE: By Monday morning, five people were killed and at least 54 others wounded in weekend shootings across the city of Chicago. See the latest update.

Five people are dead and at least 46 others have been wounded in shootings across the city of Chicago this weekend.

The first reported fatal shooting of the weekend took place in the 5200 block of West Le Moyne at approximately 7:25 p.m. Friday. According to police, a 23-year-old man was in a backyard when he was shot in the head by an unknown assailant.

The man was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Chicago police say no suspects are in custody at this time.

A 43-year-old man walking in the 5600 block of South Marshfield at approximately 9:21 p.m. Friday was shot by a person in a white sedan, according to police.

The victim was shot in the head, and was later pronounced dead at the University of Chicago Medical Center. No suspects are in custody at this time.

Just after 10 p.m. Friday, another man was shot to death, this time in the 1300 block of West Roosevelt. According to police, a 24-year-old man was found in his vehicle after having been shot in the head and chest.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. No suspects are in custody, and Chicago police are investigating the shooting.

A ShotSpotter alert brought police to the 1300 block of North Mayfield at approximately 1:33 a.m. Saturday, and when police arrived they found an unidentified man lying unresponsive on the street.

The man had been shot in the head and chest, and was pronounced dead at the scene. A second victim, a 26-year-old, was driven to West Suburban Hospital, and was later transferred to another hospital after having been shot in the ankle. He was listed in fair condition.

Witnesses have been uncooperative in the case, according to police.

Just before 5 p.m. Saturday, a 26-year-old man was standing on a street in the 6400 block of South Hoyne when a person in a passing vehicle fired shots, striking him multiple times.

Police say the man was hit in the chest, hip and neck, and was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced.

No suspects are in custody, and police are continuing to investigate.

Here are the rest of the weekend’s shootings so far:

Friday –

In the 1800 block of West 50 th Street at approximately 4:09 p.m., an 18-year-old man was sitting in a park when a dark colored vehicle drove past and a person fired shots at him. The man suffered a graze wound to the left arm, and was hospitalized in good condition, according to police.

Street at approximately 4:09 p.m., an 18-year-old man was sitting in a park when a dark colored vehicle drove past and a person fired shots at him. The man suffered a graze wound to the left arm, and was hospitalized in good condition, according to police. A 37-year-old man was driving in a vehicle in the 1800 block of North Keeler at approximately 6:04 p.m. when a person fired shots at his car. He was shot in the leg, and was taken to a hospital, where his condition had stabilized, according to police.

At approximately 6:13 p.m. in the 11200 block of South Stewart, a 22-year-old woman was shot after a verbal altercation with another woman, according to police. The woman was shot in the right shoulder, and her condition stabilized at a local hospital.

Police say a 27-year-old man was walking on a sidewalk in the 2600 block of South Drake at approximately 8:31 p.m. when a person in a gray sedan fired shots, striking him in the right foot. The man was taken to an area hospital in fair condition.

In the 100 block of West 103 rd Street at approximately 9:42 p.m., a 25-year-old man was sitting in a parked car when a man walked up to the vehicle and fired shots at him, striking him in the shoulder. The man was taken to an area hospital, where he was listed in fair condition, according to police.

Street at approximately 9:42 p.m., a 25-year-old man was sitting in a parked car when a man walked up to the vehicle and fired shots at him, striking him in the shoulder. The man was taken to an area hospital, where he was listed in fair condition, according to police. A 30-year-old man was standing in the 2100 block of South Michigan at approximately 11:08 p.m. when a person fired shots at him, striking him in the leg. The gunman then entered a vehicle with two other men, but was identified by police. All three men were taken into custody, and the victim was taken to a local hospital, where he was listed in serious condition.

Saturday –

At approximately 3:04 a.m. in the 6000 block of North Lincoln, a 31-year-old woman was shot in the leg, and was taken to an area hospital in good condition. The woman was intoxicated, and was unable to remember any details of the incident, according to police.

Police say a 24-year-old man was sleeping in a bed in the 2200 block of South Kirkland when shots fired from outside came into the house and struck him twice in the leg. The man was taken to an area hospital in good condition. Police say another man, a 25-year-old, was walking in the area when he was shot in the same incident. He was hit in the left thigh, and was taken to an area hospital in good condition.

In the 4100 block of West 21 st Place at approximately 3:30 a.m., a 17-year-old boy was sitting on a porch when a person fired shots from a black car, striking him in the arm. The boy told police he believed the individual was firing shots at another group, and that he had been inadvertently struck. He was listed in good condition, according to authorities.

Place at approximately 3:30 a.m., a 17-year-old boy was sitting on a porch when a person fired shots from a black car, striking him in the arm. The boy told police he believed the individual was firing shots at another group, and that he had been inadvertently struck. He was listed in good condition, according to authorities. A 48-year-old man was working outside in the 10600 block of South Perry at approximately 4:19 a.m. when he heard shots. The man realized he had been shot in the left foot and drove to an area hospital, where he was listed in good condition, police said.

At approximately 5:38 a.m. in the 6200 block of South Eberhardt, a 30-year-old woman was attempting to park her car when a person in a passing black Charger, which had been following her, fired shots at her. The woman was shot six times, including twice in the right side, three times in her right arm and once in the leg, and was listed in critical condition at an area hospital, police said.

Police say a 29-year-old man was at a bus stop in the 5900 block of South California Avenue at approximately 4:17 p.m. when a person in a gray vehicle pulled up and opened fire. The man was shot in the right foot, and is in good condition at an area hospital.

In the 6600 block of South Oakley at approximately 5:41 p.m., a 20-year-old man was near a sidewalk when he heard shots and was struck in the thigh. The man was taken to an area hospital in good condition, police said.

A 26-year-old man was on a sidewalk in the 6600 block of South Laflin when he was approached by another man who opened fire, striking him in the back and hand. Police say the victim was taken to an area hospital, where he was listed in good condition.

Just after 6 p.m. in the 9800 block of South Lowe, two women were in front of a residence when they were shot, police said. A 46-year-old woman was shot in the head, and was taken to an area hospital in critical condition, while a 20-year-old was struck in the chest, and is in good condition.

Police say a 28-year-old man was standing on the street in the 6500 block of South Carpenter at approximately 6:12 p.m. when he was shot in the back. The man was initially reported to be in good condition.

In the 700 block of North Lawndale at approximately 9:17 p.m., a 27-year-old man was shot in the left leg. Paramedics took him to an area hospital, but he declined to give any further information as to the circumstances of the shooting, police said.

A 34-year-old man was standing on a porch with family members in the 5200 block of South Michigan Avenue at approximately 10:30 p.m. when he was shot in the right leg. Police say the man was transported to an area hospital in good condition.

Just before 11 p.m., a 32-year-old man was standing on a sidewalk in the 9100 block of South Throop when a person in a silver sedan fired shots, striking him in the arm. He was dropped off at an area hospital, where he was listed in good condition, according to police.

Sunday –