Chicago Gun Violence: 5 Dead, at Least 4 Others Hurt in Wednesday Shootings Across City

Chicago police say that five people have been killed, four of them within a four-hour span, and four others have been hurt in shootings across the city on Wednesday.

The first fatal shooting of the day occurred in the 2500 block of East 79th Street at approximately 1:12 a.m., according to police.

Authorities say a 25-year-old man was standing outside when a person fired multiple rounds at him, striking him in the neck and multiple times in the body.

The man was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Chicago police say that four other victims were killed in shootings that occurred within a four-hour span on Wednesday afternoon. The first of those occurred in the first block of West 79th Street at approximately 3:30 p.m., when a 46-year-old man was shot in the chest near the entrance doors to the CTA’s Red Line stop.

The man was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Just before 6 p.m. in the 7700 block of South Union, a man was standing near a sidewalk when he was struck in the head by gunfire, police said.

The man was taken to the University of Chicago in critical condition, but was pronounced dead a short time later.

Just 15 minutes later, another fatal shooting was reported, this time in the 2300 block of South Western Avenue. Police say that a 19-year-old man was sitting inside a car when he was shot multiple times.

The teen was taken to Mount Sinai, where he was pronounced dead.

At approximately 7:22 p.m., two men were standing near a street when they were shot by a person in a passing vehicle.

One of the victims was struck in the upper body and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

A second victim, a 36-year-old man, was shot in the leg, and was in good condition at an area hospital.

Here were the other shootings that occurred Wednesday:

-Just before 6 a.m. in the 3300 block of West Chicago, a man was walking in an alley when he became involved in a verbal altercation with an unknown assailant. That man pulled out a gun and shot the victim in the left thigh. The victim was taken to an area hospital in serious condition.

-At approximately 6:06 p.m. in the 5200 block of West Kamerling, a 42-year-old man was shot in the back, head and arm while sitting inside a vehicle. Police say he was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

-Police say a 26-year-old man was sitting inside a vehicle in the 8600 block of South May at approximately 7:32 p.m. when he was shot in the left side. The man was hospitalized in good condition.

*No suspects are in custody in connection with any of these shootings.