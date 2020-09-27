Chicago Gun Violence: 5 Dead, at Least 26 Wounded in Shootings so Far This Weekend

Chicago police say four people have been killed and at least 26 others have been wounded in shootings across the city so far this weekend.

In the city’s most recent fatal shooting, a 15-year-old boy was shot in the head in the 11600 block of South Prairie at approximately 9:20 p.m. Saturday night.

He was taken to Christ Hospital in critical condition, and was later pronounced dead.

Further details weren’t immediately available, and Area Two detectives are investigating.

Another teen was fatally shot earlier Saturday, as a 17-year-old boy was standing in an alley in the 200 block of North Leamington at approximately 11:10 a.m. when two men walked up to him, pulled out weapons, and began firing.

The teen was hit in the upper torso, and was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

The two gunmen entered a light-colored vehicle, fleeing south on Leamington. Authorities are still investigating, and no suspects are currently in custody.

In the first fatal shooting reported this weekend, a 19-year-old man was walking through an alley at approximately 10 p.m. Friday with two other men when shots were fired, according to police.

The teen was struck in the chest and back, and was rushed to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Area Two detectives are currently investigating the shooting, and no suspects are in custody.

Just after 4 a.m. Saturday, another fatal shooting was reported, this time in the 7000 block of South Harper.

Police say a 42-year-old man was standing in the backyard of a residence when a man approached from the front of the home, firing shots at a group of individuals.

The man was hit in the back, and was taken to the University of Chicago. He was later pronounced dead, according to authorities.

Area One detectives are investigating the shooting, and no suspects are in custody.

Less than an hour later, another fatal shooting was reported in the 200 block of North Latrobe. Officers responding to a call of shots fired found a 20-year-old man lying on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds.

He was examined by paramedics at the scene, and was pronounced dead. No suspects are in custody.

Friday –

Just before 6 p.m. in the 3600 block of West 16 th Street, two 36-year-old men were standing on a sidewalk when shots were fired from a vehicle, hitting both men in the legs. Both were taken to Mount Sinai for treatment, authorities said.

Street, two 36-year-old men were standing on a sidewalk when shots were fired from a vehicle, hitting both men in the legs. Both were taken to Mount Sinai for treatment, authorities said. An 18-year-old man was standing in the 6700 block of South Ashland at approximately 10:10 p.m. when he was shot twice in the leg, police said. The man did not see where the shots came from, and he was taken to St. Bernard Hospital in fair condition.

In the 2900 block of East 79th Place at approximately 10:24 p.m., a 40-year-old man was standing in the rear parking lot of an apartment when a person in a black sedan fired shots at him, striking him in the leg. Police say the man was taken to the University of Chicago in fair condition.

Saturday –

An 18-year-old man told police he was standing on a corner in the 3400 block of West Chicago at approximately 12:12 a.m. when he was shot in the hand. The man also suffered graze wounds to his head and shoulder, and was taken to West Suburban Hospital in fair condition, police said.

In the 300 block of West 47 th Street at approximately 1:42 a.m., two individuals were standing when they were shot by an unknown assailant, police said. A 36-year-old man was shot in the head, and is in critical condition at the University of Chicago. A 28-year-old man later arrived at Provident Hospital after suffering a graze wound to his head, and he was released shortly thereafter.

Street at approximately 1:42 a.m., two individuals were standing when they were shot by an unknown assailant, police said. A 36-year-old man was shot in the head, and is in critical condition at the University of Chicago. A 28-year-old man later arrived at Provident Hospital after suffering a graze wound to his head, and he was released shortly thereafter. At approximately 2:44 a.m. in the 7300 block of South Yale, an unidentified man was discovered lying in the hallway of an apartment building after being shot in the abdomen. Police say the man was taken to the University of Chicago, where he is in critical condition.

Chicago police say four people were shot while standing next to a vehicle in the 2400 block of West Lithuanian Plaza at approximately 3:33 a.m. A person in a dark-colored sedan fired shots, striking each of the victims. One of the victims, a 30-year-old man, was hit in the abdomen and was taken to the University of Chicago in serious condition. The other three victims, a 23-year-old man, a 29-year-old woman and a 30-year-old man, were all transported to area hospitals in good condition.

In the 3100 block of West Cermak at approximately 9:14 a.m., a 42-year-old man was approached by another man who pulled out a weapon and demanded money and other items. When the man refused, a physical altercation ensued, and the assailant fired one shot, striking the victim in the left hip. The assailant fled the scene on Albany, and the victim was taken to Mount Sinai in good condition.

At approximately 3:45 p.m. on 95th Street near the 9500 block of South Cottage Grove, a 19-year-old male was traveling in a vehicle eastbound when another vehicle pulled up alongside and an unknown offender produced a gun, firing shots at the victim, according to police. The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the back was taken to Roseland Hospital in critical condition.

In the 7300 block of South May Street at approximately 6:30 p.m., a 22-year-old man and 36-year-old man were on the sidewalk when an unknown offender across the street fired shots at both victims, police stated. The 22-year-old victim was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in stable condition. The 36-year-old male victim sustained a gunshot wound to the right arm and was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in stable condition.

A 23-year-old man and 22-year-old man were both shot while an alley at approximately 6:44 p.m. in the 5000 block of West Wolfram, police stated. The 23-year-old sustained a gunshot wound to the buttocks and was transported to Advocate Illinois Masonic Hospital in good condition. The 22-year-old victim sustained a gunshot wound to the leg was transported to Community First Hospital in good condition.

Two people, including a 17-year-old male, were injured in a shooting in the 3200 block of South Morgan at approximately 9:03 p.m., police said. The 17-year-old male victim was walking on the sidewalk when a male offender fired shots. The victim was taken to Stroger Hospital in fair condition. A second victim, a male of an unknown age, was taken to Stroger Hospital in serious condition with a gunshot wound to the shoulder.

Just before 9 p.m. in the 7800 block of South Western Avenue, a 24-year-old man got into an argument with another man, and during the altercation he was shot twice in the leg. Police say the assailant then stole the man’s phone and fled the scene. The victim was taken to Christ Hospital in critical condition.

Sunday –