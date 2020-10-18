Chicago Gun Violence: 6 Dead, at Least 20 Wounded in Shootings So Far This Weekend

Chicago police say six people are dead and at least 20 others have been injured in shootings across the city so far this weekend.

In the city’s most recent fatal shooting, a 26-year-old woman was killed after a man followed her to her car and fired shots at her, striking her in the chest.

Police say the incident started when the man and woman became involved in a verbal altercation in the 7500 block of South Emerald.

A short time later, the man followed the woman to her car and fired shots at her. She was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

Area Two detectives are investigating the shooting, and no suspects are in custody at this time.

The first fatal shooting of the weekend was reported just before 11 p.m. Friday in the 3600 block of West Douglas Boulevard. Police responding to a ShotSpotter alert at the location discovered two teen boys had been shot inside of a stairwell.

One 15-year-old boy had been shot in the chest, and was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition. He was later pronounced dead.

A second 15-year-old was shot in the right leg, and was in good condition at Stroger. That teen was “very uncooperative,” according to police, and refused to give any details about the incident.

No suspects are in custody.

Another fatal shooting was reported at approximately 11:45 p.m. Friday in the 6700 block of West Belmont Avenue. According to police, a 42-year-old man stepped outside to smoke and two men walked up to him and began to fire.

The man was hit in the back, and was taken to Loyola Hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

The two men who fired the shots fled northbound on Normandy and have not been apprehended. Area Five detectives are investigating the shooting.

Just after midnight Saturday another fatal shooting occurred, this time in the 8000 block of South Ingleside Avenue. Police say a man and a woman were sitting in a car when two men walked up to the vehicle and opened fire.

A 30-year-old man was shot nine times in the incident, and was pronounced dead at the University of Chicago Medical Center. A 26-year-old woman was shot in the buttocks, and was taken to the University of Chicago in good condition.

No suspects are currently in custody.

Just after 4 a.m. Saturday in the 3700 block of West Chicago Avenue, two individuals were sitting in a vehicle when a person in a black Chevrolet sedan opened fire, striking both victims.

A 22-year-old woman was hit in the right leg and buttocks, and was taken to Mount Sinai in critical condition. She later died as a result of her injuries. A 23-year-old man was hit in the right forearm, and is in good condition at Stroger, according to Chicago police.

No suspects are in custody, and Area Four detectives are currently investigating the shooting.

A 30-year-old man was fatally shot at approximately 3:45 p.m. in the 1500 block of South Millard, police said. The victim was on foot when multiple offenders approached and fired shots at the victim, striking him in the neck and chest. He was pronounced dead at Mount Sinai Hospital.

Here are the rest of the weekend’s shootings thus far:

Friday –

Just after 6 p.m. in the 5100 block of West Ohio, a 22-year-old man was shot in the groin. Police say he was taken to Mount Sinai, where his condition has stabilized.

In the 1600 block of West 80th Street at approximately 10:30 p.m., a 27-year-old man was leaving a party when someone inside the residence opened fire, striking him multiple times. The man was taken to Trinity Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition, according to police.

Saturday –

A 17-year-old boy was riding in a vehicle in the 2200 block of West Diversey at approximately 12:30 a.m. when he was shot in the buttocks. According to police, the teen was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was listed in good condition.

Chicago police say a 38-year-old woman became engaged in a verbal altercation with another individual at approximately 2:35 a.m. in the 8000 block of South Muskegon Avenue. The other individual then opened fire, striking the woman in the left foot. She was taken to South Shore Hospital in good condition.

At approximately 2:45 a.m. in the 1500 block of North Leamington, a 39-year-old man was shot in the left side of his stomach. Police say he was taken to Mount Sinai in good condition, but that he was uncooperative with officers.

Three people were shot at approximately 3:20 p.m. in the 1900 block of East 95th Street, police said. The three men were approached by an unknown vehicle, and someone inside fired shots, according to police. A 27-year-old man was struck multiple times to the body and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition. A 30-year-old man also sustained multiple gunshot wounds and was said to be in serious condition. A 40-year-old man was struck to the back and said to be in serious condition at the University of Chicago Medical Center.

In the 10600 block of South Bensley at approximately 4:23 p.m., a 22-year-old man was on the street when he heard shots and felt pain, according to police. The victim was struck in the leg and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

Two female victims were shot at approximately 5:14 p.m. in the 7500 block of South Dorchester, police said. A 17-year-old female sustained a gunshot wound to the knee and was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition. A second female of unknown age was struck in the head and back and taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

Just after 10 p.m. in the 4500 block of South Honore, a 46-year-old man was sitting in a car when a man began firing shots at him. Police said the man suffered a graze wound to the right side of his head, and he was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

In the 1000 block of West Hollywood at approximately 10:51 p.m., a 38-year-old man was driving when a white sedan approached and a person inside fired shots. The man was shot multiple times, and he was taken to Illinois Masonic in critical condition, police said.

Sunday –