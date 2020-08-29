Chicago Gun Violence: 4 Dead, at Least 9 Wounded in Shootings Across City

Chicago police say four people have been killed and at least nine others have been wounded in shootings across the city this weekend.

The city’s first fatal shooting was reported at approximately 7 p.m. in the 4600 block of North Kasson. According to police, an 18-year-old man was standing on a sidewalk when a person got out of a dark-colored SUV and began firing shots at him.

The man was hit in the chest and stomach, and was taken to Illinois Masonic, where he was pronounced dead.

Area Five detectives are investigating the shooting, and no suspects are currently in custody.

Less than 20 minutes later, another fatal shooting was reported in the 900 block of West 50th Street. According to authorities, three people were sitting on the front porch of a residence when a person in a passing black SUV fired shots at them, striking two of the victims.

A 39-year-old man was shot multiple times in the legs, and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

A 66-year-old woman was hit in the shoulder, and was taken to the University of Chicago in critical condition. The third victim, a 48-year-old man, was injured by falling glass, and is in good condition at St. Bernard.

No suspects are in custody, and Area One detectives are investigating the shooting.

At approximately 8:30 p.m. Friday another man, a 21-year-old, was fatally shot at a gas station in the 900 block of North Pulaski. According to police, the man was walking out of the business when a person in a black sedan fired shots at him.

He was hit multiple times, and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

A second man, a 20-year-old, was shot in the shoulder, and is in good condition at Stroger, police said. No suspects are currently in custody.

Eight minutes later in the 800 block of East 88th Place, yet another fatal shooting took place, as two women were walking on a sidewalk when they were shot by an unknown individual. One of the women, whose age is unknown at this time, was hit in the torso, and was pronounced dead at the University of Chicago.

A 31-year-old woman was hit in the thigh and is in fair condition at Christ Hospital, according to police. Area Two detectives are investigating the shooting, and no suspects are in custody.

Here are the rest of the weekend’s shootings so far:

Friday –

A 32-year-old man was on a sidewalk in the 6500 block of South Halsted at approximately 7 p.m. when he was shot in the leg. According to police, he was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was listed in good condition.

In the 3400 block of West Adams at approximately 10:14 p.m., a 22-year-old man was getting out of a car when a person in a black sedan fired shots at him, police said. He was hit in the left forearm, and is in good condition at Stroger.

Saturday –