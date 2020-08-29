Chicago Gun Violence: 4 Dead, at Least 9 Wounded in Shootings Across City

Chicago police say four people have been killed and at least nine others have been wounded in shootings across the city this weekend.
The city’s first fatal shooting was reported at approximately 7 p.m. in the 4600 block of North Kasson. According to police, an 18-year-old man was standing on a sidewalk when a person got out of a dark-colored SUV and began firing shots at him.
The man was hit in the chest and stomach, and was taken to Illinois Masonic, where he was pronounced dead.
Local
Area Five detectives are investigating the shooting, and no suspects are currently in custody.
Less than 20 minutes later, another fatal shooting was reported in the 900 block of West 50th Street. According to authorities, three people were sitting on the front porch of a residence when a person in a passing black SUV fired shots at them, striking two of the victims.
A 39-year-old man was shot multiple times in the legs, and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
A 66-year-old woman was hit in the shoulder, and was taken to the University of Chicago in critical condition. The third victim, a 48-year-old man, was injured by falling glass, and is in good condition at St. Bernard.
No suspects are in custody, and Area One detectives are investigating the shooting.
At approximately 8:30 p.m. Friday another man, a 21-year-old, was fatally shot at a gas station in the 900 block of North Pulaski. According to police, the man was walking out of the business when a person in a black sedan fired shots at him.
He was hit multiple times, and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
A second man, a 20-year-old, was shot in the shoulder, and is in good condition at Stroger, police said. No suspects are currently in custody.
Eight minutes later in the 800 block of East 88th Place, yet another fatal shooting took place, as two women were walking on a sidewalk when they were shot by an unknown individual. One of the women, whose age is unknown at this time, was hit in the torso, and was pronounced dead at the University of Chicago.
A 31-year-old woman was hit in the thigh and is in fair condition at Christ Hospital, according to police. Area Two detectives are investigating the shooting, and no suspects are in custody.
Here are the rest of the weekend’s shootings so far:
Friday –
- A 32-year-old man was on a sidewalk in the 6500 block of South Halsted at approximately 7 p.m. when he was shot in the leg. According to police, he was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was listed in good condition.
- In the 3400 block of West Adams at approximately 10:14 p.m., a 22-year-old man was getting out of a car when a person in a black sedan fired shots at him, police said. He was hit in the left forearm, and is in good condition at Stroger.
Saturday –
- At approximately 12:20 a.m. in the 100 block of West Huron, a 27-year-old man was walking when a person in a white SUV fired shots at him, striking him multiple times in the legs. Police said the man was driven by a friend to Rush Hospital, then was transferred to Stroger, where he is in fair condition.
- A 23-year-old woman is in critical condition after she was shot in the 11400 block of South King Drive at approximately 12:30 a.m. According to witnesses on the scene, two men at a party began firing shots at one another, and the woman was struck in the neck by a stray bullet. She is being treated at Christ Hospital.
- In the 2300 block of West Lyndale at approximately 1:35 a.m., a 27-year-old man was parking his car when a man walked up to him and asked his gang affiliation. Police say the gunman then fired shots into the car, striking the victim in the arm. He drove to Illinois Masonic, where he was listed in good condition.
- Just before 4 a.m. in the 6800 block of South Winchester, a 66-year-old man was inside a residence when a person fired shots from his porch, striking him in the foot. He was taken to Holy Cross Hospital in good condition, police said.