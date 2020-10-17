Chicago Gun Violence: 4 Dead, at Least 8 Wounded in Shootings So Far This Weekend

Chicago police say four people are dead and at least eight others have been injured in shootings across the city so far this weekend.

The first fatal shooting of the weekend was reported just before 11 p.m. Friday in the 3600 block of West Douglas Boulevard. Police responding to a ShotSpotter alert at the location discovered two teen boys had been shot inside of a stairwell.

One 15-year-old boy had been shot in the chest, and was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition. He was later pronounced dead.

A second 15-year-old was shot in the right leg, and was in good condition at Stroger. That teen was “very uncooperative,” according to police, and refused to give any details about the incident.

No suspects are in custody.

Another fatal shooting was reported at approximately 11:45 p.m. Friday in the 6700 block of West Belmont Avenue. According to police, a 42-year-old man stepped outside to smoke and two men walked up to him and began to fire.

The man was hit in the back, and was taken to Loyola Hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

The two men who fired the shots fled northbound on Normandy and have not been apprehended. Area Five detectives are investigating the shooting.

Just after midnight Saturday another fatal shooting occurred, this time in the 8000 block of South Ingleside Avenue. Police say a man and a woman were sitting in a car when two men walked up to the vehicle and opened fire.

A 30-year-old man was shot nine times in the incident, and was pronounced dead at the University of Chicago Medical Center. A 26-year-old woman was shot in the buttocks, and was taken to the University of Chicago in good condition.

No suspects are currently in custody.

Just after 4 a.m. Saturday in the 3700 block of West Chicago Avenue, two individuals were sitting in a vehicle when a person in a black Chevrolet sedan opened fire, striking both victims.

A 22-year-old woman was hit in the right leg and buttocks, and was taken to Mount Sinai in critical condition. She later died as a result of her injuries. A 23-year-old man was hit in the right forearm, and is in good condition at Stroger, according to Chicago police.

No suspects are in custody, and Area Four detectives are currently investigating the shooting.

Here are the rest of the weekend’s shootings thus far:

Friday –

Just after 6 p.m. in the 5100 block of West Ohio, a 22-year-old man was shot in the groin. Police say he was taken to Mount Sinai, where his condition has stabilized.

In the 1600 block of West 80th Street at approximately 10:30 p.m., a 27-year-old man was leaving a party when someone inside the residence opened fire, striking him multiple times. The man was taken to Trinity Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition, according to police.

Saturday –