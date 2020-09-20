Chicago Gun Violence: 4 Dead, at Least 29 Hurt in Shootings This Weekend

Four people are dead and at least 29 others have been hurt in shootings across the city of Chicago so far this weekend.

Chicago police reported a pair of fatal shootings Sunday, including one in the 7900 block of South South Street at approximately 3:09 a.m.

In that shooting, a 39-year-old man was walking when he was approached by an unknown individual who fired a single gunshot at him, striking him in the neck.

The man was found unresponsive on the sidewalk, and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Chicago police.

Just before 10 a.m. in the 3900 block of West Roosevelt Road, a 46-year-old was in a vehicle when a person walked up to the car and fired shots, striking him.

The driver then fled the scene eastbound on Roosevelt, where his vehicle struck a parked car and then a pedestrian who was waiting for a city bus.

The pedestrian suffered minor injuries, and the driver was taken to Mount Sinai, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The first fatal shooting of the weekend was reported at approximately 5:38 p.m. Friday in the 8400 block of South Escanaba Avenue.

According to Chicago police, a 24-year-old man was found lying on the ground after being shot in the left side of his head. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities are investigating, and no suspects are in custody.

Just after 10 p.m. in the 5700 block of West Midway Park, officers responding to a ShotSpotter Alert found a 27-year-old man seated in the driver’s seat of a parked car. The man had been shot multiple times in the chest and face, according to authorities.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police believe a man walked up to the vehicle while it was parked and opened fire, striking the victim. Area Four detectives are continuing to investigate the shooting, and no suspects are in custody.

Here are the rest of the weekend’s reported shootings so far:

Friday –

A 35-year-old man was standing in an alley in the 8000 block of South Chappel at approximately 5:54 p.m. when he was shot in the upper right shoulder. Police say the man was taken to South Shore Hospital in stable condition.

In the 4100 block of West Laurence at approximately 6:45 p.m., an 18-year-old man was shot in the chest and back, according to police. He was taken to Illinois Masonic in unknown condition.

At approximately 10:16 p.m. in the 2700 block of West Agatite, a 38-year-old man was found in the driver’s seat of a vehicle after being shot in the head, chest and arm. The man was taken to Illinois Masonic, where he was listed in serious condition, according to police.

Chicago police say a 27-year-old man was shot twice in the arm in the 2100 block of South Pulaski at approximately 10:21 p.m. He didn’t know where the shots had come from, and was taken to Mount Sinai by an acquaintance. He was listed in fair condition.

A 22-year-old man got into a verbal altercation with another man at a gas station in the 1600 block of West 35 th Street at approximately 10:48 p.m., police said. The man then pulled out a gun and shot the victim, striking him in the chest, arm and flank. The man was fleeing the scene when he was shot, crashing into a police during his escape. He was taken to Stroger Hospital in serious condition.

In the 300 block of West 110th Place at approximately 11:29 p.m., a 27-year-old man was found lying in an alley after being shot in the chest. Police say the man was taken to Roseland in critical condition, while the alleged shooter fled the scene in a black Kia.

Saturday –

A 41-year-old man was driving in the 3300 block of East 85 th Street at approximately 12:51 a.m. when he was shot in the head, police said. The man then crashed his vehicle into a fence, and was taken from the scene to Trinity Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition.

In the 5000 block of West Monroe at approximately 2:15 a.m., a 16-year-old boy was standing on a sidewalk with a group of people when a person in a dark-blue vehicle fired shots down an alley, striking the teen in the chest. He was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, police said.

Three people were sitting in three separate vehicles in the 7000 block of South Peoria at approximately 4 a.m. when a person in a passing vehicle fired shots at them. Two men, both 27 years old, were hit, with one victim refusing medical treatment and the other being taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center after being hit in the arm. He is in fair condition. The third victim, a 49-year-old woman, was shot in the lower backside, and is at Provident Hospital in fair condition, police said.

Chicago police say a 29-year-old man was on a sidewalk in the 800 block of North Parkside at approximately 5:15 a.m. when he was shot by a person in a passing white vehicle. He was hit in the right hip, and is at Stroger Hospital in good condition.

A 39-year-old man was shot in the abdomen in the 700 block of West 111 th Street at approximately 11 a.m. According to police, the man is in serious condition at Christ Hospital, and no suspect is in custody.

Four people were shot while standing outside at approximately 5 p.m. in the 6800 block of South Claremont, according to police. A 23-year-old man sustained a gunshot wound to the lower back and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in stable condition. A second victim, a 39-year-old woman, suffered a gunshot wound to the right calve and was stabilized at the University of Chicago Medical Center, police officials said. A 30-year-old male was rushed to Advocate Christ Medical Center with multiple gunshot wounds to the abdomen and reported to be in critical condition. A fourth victim, a 38-year-old man, suffered a gunshot wound to the right ankle and was reported to be in stable condition at Advocate Christ Medical Center.

At approximately 5:38 p.m. in the 12200 block of South May Street, four individuals were shot by suspected shooters who opened fire from black sedans driving down the street, police stated. A 24-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the right foot and was hospitalized at Advocate Christ Medical Center, police stated. A 29-year-old woman sustained a gunshot wound to the left torso and forearm and was reported to be stable at the hospital. A third victim, a man who is approximately 50 years old, sustained a gunshot wound to the right ankle and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in stable condition. A fourth victim, a man, suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in critical condition.

Just before 7 p.m. in the 7100 block of South East End, a 21-year-old man was driving when he was shot in the groin. Police say the man was taken to Jackson Park Hospital, where he was listed in good condition.

In the 300 block of North Laramie at approximately 8:40 p.m., three people were standing on a sidewalk when a person inside a passing sedan fired shots at them. A 42-year-old man was hit in the left leg, a 47-year-old man was hit in the left leg and left hand, and a 33-year-old man was hit in the left leg. All three are in good condition, police said.

Chicago police say a 37-year-old woman was standing on a porch in the 2500 block of West 69th Street when a person in a tan SUV fired shots at her, striking her in the buttocks. She was taken to Holy Cross in good condition.

Sunday –