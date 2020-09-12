Chicago Gun Violence: 4 Dead, at Least 13 Wounded in Shootings So Far This Weekend

Chicago police say four people are dead and at least 13 others have been wounded in shootings across the city so far this weekend.

The first fatal shooting of the weekend was reported early Saturday morning in the 6200 block of South Seeley Avenue.

According to Chicago police, officers responding to a call of shots fired just after midnight located a 34-year-old man lying unresponsive on the ground. The man had been shot in the back of the head, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

No suspects are in custody, and Area One detectives are investigating the shooting.

Just after 2 a.m. Saturday, a total of six people were shot in the 100 block of North Pine, according to authorities.

Police say a group had gathered at the location when a verbal altercation occurred. One of the men involved in the altercation pulled out a weapon and began firing shots at the group, hitting five people. Another person returned fire, striking the gunman in the abdomen. He was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

According to authorities, a 47-year-old woman was hit in the face and chest by gunfire, and was pronounced dead at Stroger. Another victim, a 35-year-old man, was hit in the chest and arm, and was also pronounced dead at an area hospital.

A total of three victims in the shooting were taken to area hospitals in good condition.

Just over an hour later, another fatal shooting was reported in the 700 block of North Morgan. According to police, officers responding to a call of shots fired found a 36-year-old man lying on the ground.

The man had been shot in the back, and was taken to Northwestern Hospital in critical condition. He was pronounced dead a short time later.

Friday –

A 22-year-old man was shot in the chest and abdomen and managed to make his way to an acquaintance’s house in the 1800 block of South St. Louis at approximately 6 p.m. Police say the man was then taken to Mount Sinai, where he was listed in critical condition.

In the 1000 block of West Argyle at approximately 6:37 p.m., a 38-year-old man was sitting inside a vehicle when he was shot in the head. Police say the man was taken to Illinois Masonic in critical condition.

At approximately 11 p.m. in the 6400 block of South King Drive, a 22-year-old woman was riding in a vehicle when she was hit in the left buttocks by gunfire. She was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition, police said.

Saturday –