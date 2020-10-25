Chicago Gun Violence: 4 Dead, 11 Injured in Shootings This Weekend

Chicago police say four people have been killed and at least 11 others have been hurt in shootings across the city so far this weekend.

The city’s most recent fatal shooting took place in the 900 block of North Lawndale at approximately 10:10 p.m. Saturday, police said.

A 31-year-old man was sitting inside a parked vehicle at the location when a person in a passing gray SUV fired shots, striking the man in the chest and leg.

The victim was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition, and was later pronounced dead.

The first fatal shooting of the weekend was reported early Saturday morning in the 1300 block of North Harding.

According to Chicago police, officers were responding to a call of shots fired in the area at approximately 3:15 a.m. when they discovered a man lying on the ground. The man had suffered multiple gunshot wounds to his body, and he was driven to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

He was pronounced dead at the hospital a short time later.

Police say the man appeared to be in his late 30s, but have not identified the victim in the case. No suspects are in custody, and Area Five detectives are investigating.

In another shooting Saturday afternoon, a 32-year-old man was shot and killed at approximately 4:30 p.m. in the 11400 block of South Calumet, police said. The man was sitting in the passenger side of a vehicle when someone fired shots at the victim, police said.

The man sustained a gunshot wound to the back of the head and multiple gunshot wounds to the body. The victim was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center where he died.

Another fatal shooting occurred just before 8:30 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of West Swann Street. According to Chicago police, a 30-year-old man became involved in a verbal altercation with another man, who pulled out a gun and shot the victim in the leg.

The 30-year-old was pronounced dead a short time later at the scene, while the alleged shooter, a 60-year-old man, was taken into custody.

Here are the rest of the weekend’s shootings thus far:

Friday –

Just before 8 p.m. in the 7900 block of South Saginaw, a 28-year-old man was inside a residence when another man walked up to him and fired shots, striking him in the leg and ear. The man was taken to the University of Chicago in good condition, police said.

In the 5100 block of West Chicago Avenue at approximately 10:30 p.m., a 33-year-old man was standing near a vehicle when another dark-colored vehicle approached and a person inside fired shots. Police say the man was shot in the right finger and buttocks, and he was taken to Mount Sinai in good condition.

A verbal altercation led to a shooting in the 2700 block of North Newland at approximately 11:15 p.m. According to police, a 34-year-old man was getting into a car he had parked in a driveway belonging to another resident. The resident of that property approached and a verbal altercation ensued. The other resident then pulled out a gun and shot the victim in the stomach. He is in good condition at Loyola, while the alleged shooter was taken into custody.

Saturday –

A 21-year-old man was discovered shot at approximately 10:42 a.m. in the 8000 block of South Coles, police said. He was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in stable condition.

At approximately 11:39 a.m. in the 1100 block of East 87th Street, police responded to a call of a person shot and found a male victim with a gunshot wound to the chest and lower back. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in unknown condition. A second victim self-transported to Advocate Trinity Hospital and was said to be in stable condition.

In the 1300 block of East 89th Street at approximately 3:08 p.m., a 3-year-old girl was shot while inside of a residence, according to police. The girl suffered a gunshot wound to the left wrist and was taken to Comer Children's Hospital in good condition.

In the first block of East Chicago Avenue at approximately 6:30 p.m., a 26-year-old man was sitting in a car when a man got into the passenger seat and pointed a gun at him. The gunman then ordered the victim to turn over the vehicle and fired shots at him, grazing his left thigh. The victim was taken to the University of Chicago, where his condition has stabilized.

At approximately 10:30 p.m. in the 1500 block of West Farwell, a 22-year-old man was standing on a sidewalk when a person in a black pickup truck fired shots at him. The man was taken to St. Francis after being hit in the hand by gunfire, and he is in good condition, police said.

Sunday –