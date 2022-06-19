Chicago Gun Violence: 3 Dead, at Least 29 Hurt in Weekend Shootings

Chicago police say three people are dead and at least 29 others have been injured in shootings across the city so far this weekend.

The city’s first fatal shooting was reported in the 8400 block of South Bennett at approximately 8:28 p.m. Friday.

Police say that a 30-year-old man was sitting on a porch when a person opened fire, striking him multiple times.

The man was rushed to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. No suspects are in custody in the shooting.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Get the NBC 5 Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Just before midnight Friday in the 2300 block of West Harrison, a 22-year-old man was riding in a vehicle when a person in a red car fired shots at him, striking him in the lower back.

The man was taken to Stroger, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Another fatal shooting was reported in the 700 block of West 73rd Street at approximately 3:36 a.m. Sunday, police said.

A 40-year-old man was discovered lying on a sidewalk at the location after being shot multiple times in the head and body.

He was taken to a local hospital, and was later pronounced dead.

No suspects are currently in custody, and police are continuing to investigate.

Here are the rest of the weekend’s shootings so far:

Friday –

Police responded to a ShotSpotter alert in the 800 block of North Central Park Avenue at approximately 8:56 p.m., and when they arrived they found that three men had been shot. No further information on the condition of the men was immediately available.

A 17-year-old girl was a passenger in a rideshare vehicle in the 8800 block of South Mackinaw at approximately 9:47 p.m. when a person in a nearby SUV fired shots, striking her in the left shoulder. Police say the girl was taken to an area hospital in good condition.

At approximately 11:45 p.m. in the 3000 block of South Rhodes, five people were standing in a parking lot when a person began firing shots at them. All five victims, a 27-year-old man, a 19-year-old man, an 18-year-old woman, a 20-year-old man, and a 26-year-old man, suffered injuries, but were all listed in good condition at area hospitals, according to police.

Saturday –

In the 4700 block of South Ellis at approximately 1:33 a.m., an 18-year-old woman was in a vehicle with a man and got into a verbal altercation with him. He then pulled out a gun and shot her in the left hand, and she got out of the car and he fled the scene. She is in good condition at an area hospital.

Police say a 21-year-old man was standing outside in the 1200 block of North Washtenaw at approximately 2:10 a.m. when a person in a silver sedan fired shots at him. The man was shot in the pelvis, and was listed in good condition at an area hospital.

A 29-year-old man was standing outside his residence in the 2100 block of West Maypole at approximately 4:35 a.m. when a man fired shots at him, striking him in the upper left leg. Police say the man was taken to an area hospital in good condition.

Just after 3 a.m. in the 7200 block of South Eberhart, two men were in a vehicle when a white sedan approached and a man fired shots, striking both victims. A 22-year-old man was shot in both legs, and a woman was shot twice in the thigh. Both victims were in good condition.

In the 100 block of West Illinois at approximately 4:30 a.m., a 21-year-old woman was a passenger in a car when a man walked up to the car and fired shots, striking her in both legs. Police say the woman was taken to an area hospital in serious condition.

Police say that a 35-year-old man was shot after a verbal altercation in the 6700 block of South Western at approximately 11:26 a.m. The man was taken to an area hospital in good condition.

A 22-year-old man was in a vehicle in the 4400 block of West Chicago at approximately 1 p.m. when he was shot in the arm. Police say he was taken to an area hospital in good condition.

In the 800 block of East 130th Place at approximately 2:05 p.m., a 36-year-old man was in a parking lot when he was struck in the left foot. The man was taken to an area hospital in good condition, police said.

Two men were standing outside in the 5700 block of South Paulina at approximately 8:48 p.m. when they were shot. Police say a 40-year-old was shot in the back, and was in serious condition at a local hospital, while a 58-year-old was in fair condition after being struck in the buttocks. A third victim was struck by gunfire nearby, and she was taken to an area hospital in fair condition.

In the 7600 block of South State Street at approximately 10:20 p.m., a 35-year-old woman was riding in a vehicle when another woman in the backseat fired shots at her, striking her in the right arm. Police say she was taken to a hospital in fair condition, while the suspect was taken into custody.

Just after 11:30 p.m. in the 3500 block of West 83 rd Street, two men were standing on a sidewalk when they were both shot. A 22-year-old man was listed in fair condition at an area hospital with a gunshot wound to the left leg, and a 26-year-old man was in fair condition after being shot in the left arm and the torso, police said.

Street, two men were standing on a sidewalk when they were both shot. A 22-year-old man was listed in fair condition at an area hospital with a gunshot wound to the left leg, and a 26-year-old man was in fair condition after being shot in the left arm and the torso, police said. Police say that a 39-year-old man was discovered lying on the ground in the 5000 block of West 44th Street at approximately 11:39 p.m. after being shot in the chest. The man was taken to an area hospital in fair condition.

Sunday –