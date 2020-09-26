Chicago Gun Violence: 3 Dead, at Least 12 Wounded in Shootings so Far This Weekend

Chicago police say three people have been killed and at least 12 others have been wounded in shootings across the city so far this weekend.

In the first fatal shooting reported this weekend, a 19-year-old man was walking through an alley at approximately 10 p.m. Friday with two other men when shots were fired, according to police.

The teen was struck in the chest and back, and was rushed to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Area Two detectives are currently investigating the shooting, and no suspects are in custody.

Just after 4 a.m. Saturday, another fatal shooting was reported, this time in the 7000 block of South Harper.

Police say a 42-year-old man was standing in the backyard of a residence when a man approached from the front of the home, firing shots at a group of individuals.

The man was hit in the back, and was taken to the University of Chicago. He was later pronounced dead, according to authorities.

Area One detectives are investigating the shooting, and no suspects are in custody.

Less than an hour later, another fatal shooting was reported in the 200 block of North Latrobe. Officers responding to a call of shots fired found a 20-year-old man lying on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds.

He was examined by paramedics at the scene, and was pronounced dead. No suspects are in custody.

Friday –

Just before 6 p.m. in the 3600 block of West 16 th Street, two 36-year-old men were standing on a sidewalk when shots were fired from a vehicle, hitting both men in the legs. Both were taken to Mount Sinai for treatment, authorities said.

An 18-year-old man was standing in the 6700 block of South Ashland at approximately 10:10 p.m. when he was shot twice in the leg, police said. The man did not see where the shots came from, and he was taken to St. Bernard Hospital in fair condition.

In the 2900 block of East 79th Place at approximately 10:24 p.m., a 40-year-old man was standing in the rear parking lot of an apartment when a person in a black sedan fired shots at him, striking him in the leg. Police say the man was taken to the University of Chicago in fair condition.

Saturday –