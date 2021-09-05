Chicago Gun Violence: 2 Dead, at Least 44 Hurt in Labor Day Weekend Shootings

Chicago police say two people are dead and at least 44 others have been wounded in shootings across the city so far this Labor Day weekend.

The first fatal shooting of the weekend was reported in the 1600 block of North Central Park Avenue at approximately 11:50 p.m. Saturday.

Police were called to the scene after shots were fired, and when they arrived they found a 41-year-old man lying between two parked cars, with a gunshot wound to his chest.

The man was taken to Mount Sinai, where he was pronounced dead. No suspects are in custody, and police are continuing to investigate.

A second fatal shooting occurred in the 3700 block of South Kedzie at approximately 5:28 a.m. Sunday. Police say a 22-year-old man was stopped at a traffic light when an SUV stopped next to him.

A brief conversation followed, and as the victim began to drive southbound, the other man opened fire, striking the victim in the head.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police. No suspects are in custody.

Here are the rest of the shootings reported across the city of Chicago so far during the Labor Day weekend.

Friday –

In the 400 block of West Grenshaw at approximately 7:27 p.m., a man was struck in the arm by gunfire from an unknown location. He was hospitalized in fair condition, according to police.

At approximately 8:01 p.m. in the 1300 block of West 76 th Street, a man was walking when he was shot in the head, police said. The man was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

A man was standing in the 3800 block of West Van Buren at approximately 8:03 p.m. when he was shot in the back. According to police, the man was taken to an area hospital in good condition.

Police say a 32-year-old man was riding in a vehicle in the first block of East 59 th Street at approximately 8:18 p.m. when he was shot multiple times in the arm. He was driven by a friend to an area hospital, where he was listed in good condition.

In the 6500 block of South Ellis at approximately 8:55 p.m., a 4-year-old boy was sitting inside a residence when shots were fired from outside the building, striking the child twice in the head. Police say the boy was taken to an area hospital, where he was listed in critical condition.

At approximately 10 p.m. in the 2600 block of West 22 nd Place, a 32-year-old man was standing outside when he was shot in the leg. Police say the man was taken to an area hospital in good condition.

A 24-year-old man was walking in the 2700 block of South Lawndale at approximately 10:16 p.m. when he was shot in the foot. The man was taken to an area hospital, where he was listed in good condition, according to police.

Saturday –

Police say a group of five people were standing outside in the 1400 block of South Tripp at approximately 12:12 a.m. when a person fired shots from a black four-door Nissan. Two men, age 22 and 37, were shot in the shoulder and in the back, respectively. Both are listed in good condition at an area hospital. Two women were also shot, and were also taken to area hospitals in good condition. A fifth victim, a 34-year-old woman, was shot twice in the leg, and was listed in fair condition at an area hospital.

In the 10500 block of South Avenue G at approximately 2:30 a.m., a 21-year-old man was driving when he was shot in the hip, according to police. The man was taken to a local hospital, where he was listed in fair condition.

At approximately 8:24 a.m. in the 3800 block of West Adams, a 35-year-old man was standing on a sidewalk when a suspect flagged him over to his car. As the victim approached, the man opened fire, striking him several times. Police say the man was taken to an area hospital, where he was listed in serious condition.

A 16-year-old boy was sitting in a car in the 1900 block of West Ogden at approximately 10:30 a.m. when he was shot in the left elbow. The teen was taken to an area hospital, where his condition has stabilized, police said.

Police say a man suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head in the 7000 block of North Paulina at approximately 12:39 p.m. The man was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

In the 3800 block of West Gladys at approximately 12:48 p.m., a 28-year-old man was on a sidewalk when a vehicle approached, with two men getting out of the car and firing shots at him. The man was struck in the abdomen and back, and was taken to an area hospital in critical condition, police said.

At approximately 3:23 p.m. in the 2900 block of West Fulton, three people were standing outside a business when two occupants of a passing vehicle fired shots at them. Police say a 15-year-old girl was hit in the calf and ankle, while a 12-year-old boy suffered a graze wound to the hip. A 25-year-old man was hit multiple times in the body, but was also listed in good condition.

A 13-year-old boy was inside of a residence in the 8500 block of South Marquette at approximately 7:49 p.m. when he was struck in the head by gunfire. Police say the boy was taken to a local hospital in serious condition.

Police say a 29-year-old man was standing on a sidewalk in the 1400 block of South Kolin when he was shot by a person riding in a silver vehicle. He was struck multiple times, and was listed in critical condition at an area hospital.

Two people were shot while standing near a parking lot in the 900 block of East 79 th Street at approximately 8:12 p.m. Police say a 56-year-old man was hit in the flank, and was listed in good condition, while a 40-year-old woman was hit twice in the foot, and was listed in fair condition at an area hospital.

In the first block of East Washington Street at approximately 8:53 p.m., a 34-year-old CTA bus driver was attacked and shot by a man who then fled the scene. The shooter was captured and placed into custody, and the victim was shot in the jaw. He was taken to an area hospital in serious condition, police said.

At approximately 10:23 p.m. in the 7000 block of South Sangamon, a 15-year-old boy was walking when he saw a person in a white Honda fire shots. The teen was hit in the thigh, and was taken to an area hospital in fair condition, police said.

Two men are recovering at area hospitals after they were shot by a man in the 11400 block of South Throop at approximately 10 p.m. Police say the men were both shot in the hip, and both were listed in good condition at an area hospital. The suspect was apprehended by police, and charges are pending.

Police say a 26-year-old woman was walking in an alley in the 7000 block of South Justine at approximately 10:42 p.m. when she was shot in both legs. She was taken to an area hospital in good condition.

In the 500 block of South Wabash at approximately 11:45 p.m., a 28-year-old man was riding in a car when he was shot in the foot. The man then lost control of the vehicle and crashed in a light pole, according to police. He was taken to an area hospital in good condition.

Sunday –