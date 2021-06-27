Chicago Gun Violence: 2 Dead, at Least 38 Hurt in Weekend Shootings

Chicago police say that two people are dead and at least 38 have been injured in shootings across the city so far this weekend.

The first fatal shooting of the weekend was reported at approximately 4:36 a.m. Saturday. Police say a 25-year-old man was discovered lying on a sidewalk in the 2600 block of West Thomas Street, the victim of a single shot to his torso.

Don't miss local breaking news and weather! Download our mobile app for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The man was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No suspects are in custody, and Area Three detectives are investigating.

Less than an hour later, another fatal shooting was reported in the 6100 block of North McCormick. Police say four men were involved in a verbal altercation when a man pulled out a weapon and began firing at the group.

A 35-year-old man was shot in the chest and leg, and was taken to St. Francis Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Three other men were shot, and all three individuals were taken to area hospitals, where their conditions had stabilized by Sunday morning, police said.

No suspects are in custody, and Area Five detectives are investigating.

Here are the rest of the shootings reported in the city so far this weekend:

Friday –

A 20-year-old man was standing in front of a residence in the 1500 block of North Mayfield at approximately 8:05 p.m. when he was shot in the left leg. Police say the man was taken to an area hospital, where he was listed in serious condition.

At approximately 9:06 p.m. in the 200 block of South Cicero, a 56-year-old woman was standing outside when she heard shots and was struck in the leg by gunfire. She was taken to an area hospital, where her condition had stabilized, police said.

In the 13200 block of South Corliss at approximately 9:10 p.m., a 29-year-old man was walking when he was shot in the foot, according to police. The man was taken to an area hospital, where he was listed in good condition.

Police say that a 26-year-old man was walking in an alley in the 5000 block of West Gladys Avenue at approximately 10:30 p.m. when he was shot in the torso and arm. The man was uncooperative with the investigation, and was in critical condition at an area hospital.

A 28-year-old woman was riding in a car in the 2800 block of South Wallace at approximately 11:25 p.m. when she was shot in the elbow. The woman said that there were three men standing on a sidewalk who shot at the car, then fled the scene. She was in good condition at an area hospital, police said.

At approximately 11:27 p.m. in the 6700 block of South Indiana, a 27-year-old man was shot in the ankle. Police say he was uncooperative, and his condition is unknown at this time.

In the 7000 block of South Indiana at approximately 11:48 p.m., a group of individuals were standing outside when a person on a red moped began shooting at them, according to police. A 28-year-old woman was shot three times, and is in critical condition. A 31-year-old man was shot in the head, and is in critical condition. A 28-year-old woman was shot twice in the thigh, and her condition has stabilized. A 31-year-old man was also shot in the thigh, and his condition has also stabilized.

Saturday –

Police say that a 39-year-old man was standing in the 200 block of South Wabash just before 1 a.m. when he was approached by three men who attempted to rob him. When the victim refused to comply, he was shot in the ankle, and the three men fled the scene in a black SUV. The man was taken to an area hospital in good condition.

A 20-year-old man was driving in the 1200 block of North Ashland at approximately 1:20 a.m. when a person in a black SUV fired shots at him. The man was hit by gunfire, and his condition was stabilized at a local hospital.

At approximately 2:25 a.m., two people were standing outside when they were shot by an individual in a passing vehicle. A 25-year-old man was shot in the arm, hip and abdomen, while a 28-year-old man was shot in the back. Both men were uncooperative with authorities, according to police.

In the 600 block of West 61 st Place at approximately 2:59 a.m., a 54-year-old man was standing outside when he was shot in the torso, according to police. The man was taken to an area hospital in serious condition.

Place at approximately 2:59 a.m., a 54-year-old man was standing outside when he was shot in the torso, according to police. The man was taken to an area hospital in serious condition. Police say two men were standing in the 6300 block of South Hoyne at approximately 3:51 a.m. when they saw a red laser pointing at them. The two men were then shot. A 19-year-old was hit in the upper back, and a 20-year-old was shot in the right thigh. Both were taken to an area hospital in good condition.

A 25-year-old man was in the passenger seat of a vehicle in the 300 block of West 87 th Street at approximately 4:07 a.m. when the rear window of the vehicle shattered from a single gunshot. The bullet hit the man in the head, and he was taken to an area hospital in critical condition, police said.

Street at approximately 4:07 a.m. when the rear window of the vehicle shattered from a single gunshot. The bullet hit the man in the head, and he was taken to an area hospital in critical condition, police said. At approximately 4:24 a.m. in the 200 block of South Central Park, two men traveling in separate vehicles were both shot by an individual in a black Infiniti sedan, according to police. A 20-year-old man was shot in the chest and wrist, and was listed in serious condition at an area hospital. The other driver, a 27-year-old man, suffered a graze wound, and was treated and released.

In the 2300 block of West Ogden at approximately 9 a.m., two men were sitting in a vehicle at a traffic light when two men got out of a nearby car and began firing shots. The driver, a 21-year-old man, was shot in the head, and was taken to an area hospital in critical condition. The passenger was shot in the right leg, and was taken to an area hospital, where his condition had stabilized, police said.

Police say a 21-year-old man was sitting on a porch in the 1500 block of South Sawyer at approximately 5:58 p.m. when he was shot in the left leg. The man was taken to an area hospital, where his condition had stabilized.

A 17-year-old boy was on the street in the 8900 block of South Morgan Avenue at approximately 6:17 p.m. when he suffered a graze wound to his head from a gunshot. Police say the teen was taken to an area hospital in good condition.

At approximately 10:34 p.m. in the 1500 block of West 61 st Street, a 28-year-old man was sitting in his living room when shots were fired through the front window, striking him in the head and neck. The man was taken to an area hospital, where he was listed in critical condition, according to police.

Street, a 28-year-old man was sitting in his living room when shots were fired through the front window, striking him in the head and neck. The man was taken to an area hospital, where he was listed in critical condition, according to police. In the 5600 block of West Madison at approximately 10:55 p.m., a 14-year-old boy was walking outside when he was shot in the hand, police said. The teen was taken to a local hospital by his parents, and was listed in good condition.

Sunday –