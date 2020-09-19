Chicago Gun Violence: 2 Dead, at Least 12 Hurt in Shootings This Weekend

Two people are dead and at least 12 others have been hurt in shootings across the city of Chicago so far this weekend.

The first fatal shooting of the weekend was reported at approximately 5:38 p.m. Friday in the 8400 block of South Escanaba Avenue.

According to Chicago police, a 24-year-old man was found lying on the ground after being shot in the left side of his head. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities are investigating, and no suspects are in custody.

Just after 10 p.m. in the 5700 block of West Midway Park, officers responding to a ShotSpotter Alert found a 27-year-old man seated in the driver’s seat of a parked car. The man had been shot multiple times in the chest and face, according to authorities.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police believe a man walked up to the vehicle while it was parked and opened fire, striking the victim. Area Four detectives are continuing to investigate the shooting, and no suspects are in custody.

Here are the rest of the weekend’s reported shootings so far:

Friday –

A 35-year-old man was standing in an alley in the 8000 block of South Chappel at approximately 5:54 p.m. when he was shot in the upper right shoulder. Police say the man was taken to South Shore Hospital in stable condition.

In the 4100 block of West Laurence at approximately 6:45 p.m., an 18-year-old man was shot in the chest and back, according to police. He was taken to Illinois Masonic in unknown condition.

At approximately 10:16 p.m. in the 2700 block of West Agatite, a 38-year-old man was found in the driver’s seat of a vehicle after being shot in the head, chest and arm. The man was taken to Illinois Masonic, where he was listed in serious condition, according to police.

Chicago police say a 27-year-old man was shot twice in the arm in the 2100 block of South Pulaski at approximately 10:21 p.m. He didn’t know where the shots had come from, and was taken to Mount Sinai by an acquaintance. He was listed in fair condition.

A 22-year-old man got into a verbal altercation with another man at a gas station in the 1600 block of West 35 th Street at approximately 10:48 p.m., police said. The man then pulled out a gun and shot the victim, striking him in the chest, arm and flank. The man was fleeing the scene when he was shot, crashing into a police during his escape. He was taken to Stroger Hospital in serious condition.

In the 300 block of West 110th Place at approximately 11:29 p.m., a 27-year-old man was found lying in an alley after being shot in the chest. Police say the man was taken to Roseland in critical condition, while the alleged shooter fled the scene in a black Kia.

Saturday –