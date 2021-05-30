Chicago Gun Violence: 2 Dead, at Least 12 Hurt in Memorial Day Weekend Shootings

Two people are dead and at least 12 others have been wounded in shootings across the city of Chicago during the Memorial Day weekend.

The first fatal shooting of the weekend was reported at approximately 2:14 p.m. Saturday afternoon in the 3100 block of West Ogden Avenue.

Don't miss local breaking news and weather! Download our mobile app for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

According to Chicago police, a 26-year-old man was driving eastbound on the roadway when he was shot in the face and chest. The man’s vehicle then struck a light pole at the location.

The victim was transported to Mount Sinai, where he was pronounced dead.

No suspects are in custody, and Area Four detectives are continuing to investigate the shooting.

Just before 9 p.m. Saturday, another fatal shooting was reported in the 3700 block of West McLean. In that incident, a 29-year-old man was walking on a sidewalk when a person got out of a vehicle, pulled out a weapon, and fired multiple shots at him.

The man was struck in the leg and armpit area, and was taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital in critical condition. He later died from his injuries, according to police.

No suspects are in custody at this time.

Here are the rest of the weekend’s shootings thus far:

Friday –

Just before 7 p.m. in the 4000 block of South Wabash, a 42-year-old man was working as a rideshare driver when a man attempted to rob him at gunpoint. Police say the man got into the backseat of the car and pulled out a gun, telling the driver to get out. A struggle ensued, and the weapon ultimately fired, causing a graze wound to the driver. The driver was taken to an area hospital in good condition, and the suspect fled the scene.

Saturday –

In the 3300 block of West 47 th Street at approximately 12:19 a.m., a 40-year-old man was standing outside when a person in a passing pickup truck fired shots at him, striking him twice in the back. The man was taken to an area hospital in good condition, according to authorities.

Street at approximately 12:19 a.m., a 40-year-old man was standing outside when a person in a passing pickup truck fired shots at him, striking him twice in the back. The man was taken to an area hospital in good condition, according to authorities. A 12-year-old boy was standing outside of a home in the 7100 block of South Dobson at approximately 1:18 a.m. when a person in a passing Dodge Charger fired shots, causing a graze wound to the boy’s leg, according to police. He was taken to an area hospital, where he was listed in good condition.

Police say a 22-year-old woman was standing on a sidewalk in the 2100 block of South Keeler at approximately 4:30 p.m. when she was shot in the face. The woman was taken to a local hospital, where she was listed in good condition.

At approximately 5:29 p.m. in the 11800 block of South Prairie Avenue, a 33-year-old man was standing in a yard when he was shot in the left calf, police said. The man was taken to an area hospital by paramedics, and was listed in good condition.

An 18-year-old woman was sitting in the passenger seat of a vehicle in the 7100 block of South Francisco at approximately 6:52 p.m. when a person in a black Jeep fired shots, striking her in the knees. The woman was taken to an area hospital, where she was listed in good condition, according to police.

In the 6700 block of South Aberdeen at approximately 8:30 p.m., a 20-year-old man was riding on a dirt bike when he was side-swiped by a Dodge sedan. A man got out of the vehicle and shot the victim in the ankle before fleeing the scene. The victim was taken to an area hospital, where his condition had stabilized.

Police say a 17-year-old boy was standing in the 1000 block of West 14 th Street at approximately 9:55 p.m. when he heard shots. The boy was shot in the right side, and was taken to an area hospital in fair condition, according to authorities.

Street at approximately 9:55 p.m. when he heard shots. The boy was shot in the right side, and was taken to an area hospital in fair condition, according to authorities. At approximately 11:13 p.m. in the 5300 block of West Harrison, a 28-year-old man was inside a residence with a small group of people when a man robbed him. Police say the man then shot the victim in the arm and fled the scene. The victim was taken to an area hospital in fair condition.

Sunday –