Chicago Gun Violence: 2 Dead, at Least 11 Wounded in Labor Day Weekend Shootings

Two people have died and at least 11 others have been injured in shootings across the city of Chicago so far this Labor Day weekend.
In the first deadly shooting of the weekend, a 36-year-old man was shot and killed by a family member at a party Friday night in the 9900 block of South Van Vlissingen in the Jeffrey Manor neighborhood, according to police officials.
The victim sustained one gunshot wound to the abdomen and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was initially reported to be in critical condition. The unidentified offender was taken into custody, and a weapon was recovered on scene, police said.
Local
At approximately 1:41 a.m. Saturday in the 5000 block of West 50th Street in Vittum Park, a man was shot and killed by police after he stabbed an officer in the vest with a butcher knife, Chicago police stated. Officers responding to a person stabbed were speaking to a victim when an unknown individual approached an officer, produced a knife and stabbed the officer in the vest.
Responding officers unsuccessfully used a taser on the offender, who then lunged at officers again, according to an account of events provided by Chicago police.
The offender sustained multiple gunshot wounds to the body and was pronounced dead on scene. Three officers were taken to a hospital for observation.
Here are the rest of the shootings that have occurred so far this Labor Day weekend:
Friday –
- A 29-year-old man sustained a gunshot wound to the back and right hand at approximately 8:50 p.m. in the 6300 block of South Wolcott, according to Chicago police. The victim was riding a scooter on the sidewalk when a dark-colored vehicle drove by, and someone fired shots from the rear passenger side. The victim was transported to Holy Cross Hospital in stable condition.
- In the 0-100 block of East 100th Place at approximately 9:40 p.m., a 19-year-old man was shot while walking down the sidewalk, according to police. An unknown occupant inside a green-colored vehicle fired shots, striking the male in his lower back. He was taken to Advocate Christ Medica Center in good condition.
- A four-year-old boy and 18-year-old woman were shot at approximately 11:29 p.m. in the 8600 block of South Honore, Chicago police said. The two were standing outside when an unknown male inside a passing Dodge Challenger opened fire, striking both victims. The child sustained a gunshot wound to the leg and was transported to Little Company of Mary Hospital in good condition. The woman was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center with a gunshot wound to her lower back and said to be in good condition.
Saturday –
- At approximately 1:25 a.m. in the 5500 block of South Wells, officers observed a 51-year-old male sitting in his car, when an unknown individual fired shots, striking him in the arm, according to Chicago police. The victim was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition. The offender, and two other individuals he was with, were taken into custody by police at the Chicago Skyway and 75th Street.
- In the 1900 block of West Augusta at approximately 1:32 a.m., a 15-year-old boy was shot after he got into an argument with an unknown male outside a gas station, police said. The victim suffered gunshot wounds to the arm and was dropped off at Saint Mary's Hospital where he was said to be in serious condition.
- At approximately 2:45 a.m. in the 200 block of South Ashland, a 16-year-old girl was shot in the face while riding in a car, police stated. Neither she nor others in the car saw the offender(s) or know where the shots came from. The girl was dropped off at Stroger Hospital where she was said to be in fair condition.
- A 33-year-old man was in an alley at approximately 2:57 a.m. in the 4000 block of West 27th Street when a dark sedan approached him and someone inside fired shots, police said. The victim sustained one gunshot wound to the right thigh and went to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was reported to be in good condition.
- In the 3000 block of West 71st Street at approximately 4:03 a.m., officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert and found a 28-year-old man lying on the sidewalk, according to police. The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the right foot and was taken to Holy Cross Hospital where he was said to be in good condition.
- A 34-year-old man was driving at approximately 4:36 a.m. in the 1900 block of West 74th Street when an unknown person inside a white vehicle fired shots, striking him multiple times in the torso and arm, according to police. Shortly after being shot, the victim crashed into a parked car on the same block. He was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in critical condition.
- At approximately 5:20 a.m. in the 3600 block of West Augusta, a 28-year-old man was shot when an occupant in an unknown vehicle approached and fired shots, police said. The victim was involved in an altercation with several others when the suspect fired shots into the group, according to police officials. The victim was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital and listed in stable condition.