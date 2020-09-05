Chicago Gun Violence: 2 Dead, at Least 11 Wounded in Labor Day Weekend Shootings

Two people have died and at least 11 others have been injured in shootings across the city of Chicago so far this Labor Day weekend.

In the first deadly shooting of the weekend, a 36-year-old man was shot and killed by a family member at a party Friday night in the 9900 block of South Van Vlissingen in the Jeffrey Manor neighborhood, according to police officials.

The victim sustained one gunshot wound to the abdomen and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was initially reported to be in critical condition. The unidentified offender was taken into custody, and a weapon was recovered on scene, police said.

At approximately 1:41 a.m. Saturday in the 5000 block of West 50th Street in Vittum Park, a man was shot and killed by police after he stabbed an officer in the vest with a butcher knife, Chicago police stated. Officers responding to a person stabbed were speaking to a victim when an unknown individual approached an officer, produced a knife and stabbed the officer in the vest.

Responding officers unsuccessfully used a taser on the offender, who then lunged at officers again, according to an account of events provided by Chicago police.

The offender sustained multiple gunshot wounds to the body and was pronounced dead on scene. Three officers were taken to a hospital for observation.

Here are the rest of the shootings that have occurred so far this Labor Day weekend:

Friday –

A 29-year-old man sustained a gunshot wound to the back and right hand at approximately 8:50 p.m. in the 6300 block of South Wolcott, according to Chicago police. The victim was riding a scooter on the sidewalk when a dark-colored vehicle drove by, and someone fired shots from the rear passenger side. The victim was transported to Holy Cross Hospital in stable condition.

In the 0-100 block of East 100th Place at approximately 9:40 p.m., a 19-year-old man was shot while walking down the sidewalk, according to police. An unknown occupant inside a green-colored vehicle fired shots, striking the male in his lower back. He was taken to Advocate Christ Medica Center in good condition.

A four-year-old boy and 18-year-old woman were shot at approximately 11:29 p.m. in the 8600 block of South Honore, Chicago police said. The two were standing outside when an unknown male inside a passing Dodge Challenger opened fire, striking both victims. The child sustained a gunshot wound to the leg and was transported to Little Company of Mary Hospital in good condition. The woman was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center with a gunshot wound to her lower back and said to be in good condition.

Saturday –