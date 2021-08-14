Chicago Gun Violence: 2 Dead, at Least 11 Injured in Weekend Shootings

Two people have been killed and at least 11 others wounded in shootings across the city of Chicago so far this weekend.

The first fatal shooting of the weekend was reported at approximately 5:15 p.m. Friday. According to police, an 18-year-old man was standing on a street in the 5100 block of West Fullerton when a person in a passing vehicle fired shots at him, striking him in the leg, chest and back.

Police say that the teen was pronounced dead at the scene, and an investigation remains underway.

Illinois State Police reported a fatal shooting on the Eisenhower Expressway near Damen Avenue on Friday evening. At approximately 8:34 p.m., three walk-in victims arrived at a local hospital, saying that they had been shot on the expressway, according to police.

One of the individuals hit during the shooting was pronounced dead at the hospital, and the other two victims were being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Traffic was diverted off of Interstate 290 onto Western Avenue until approximately 1 a.m. as police investigated the shooting. All lanes have since reopened, and an investigation remains underway.

Friday –

In the 6300 block of South Honore at approximately 5:30 p.m., a 35-year-old man was standing on a front porch of a residence when multiple men approached on foot and fired shots at him. Police say the man was hit in the head and chest, and was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

At approximately 6:50 p.m. in the 500 block of West 61 st Street, a 40-year-old man was walking when a person in a dark-colored SUV opened fire, striking him in the upper right leg. Police say the man was taken to an area hospital in good condition.

A 14-year-old girl was walking in the 3000 block of South State Street when she became involved in a verbal altercation with another individual. During that altercation, a person pulled out a weapon and shot the girl in the right shoulder and wrist, according to police. She was taken to a local hospital in good condition.

Police say a 42-year-old man was walking through a park in the 2900 block of West Marquette at approximately 10:57 p.m. when a man approached him, pulled out a weapon and told him to empty his pockets. The man refused and reached for the weapon. The gunman opened fire and shot him in the hand, and the victim was taken to an area hospital in good condition.

In the 3600 block of South California at approximately 11:28 p.m., two men were driving in a vehicle when they were shot. Police say a 34-year-old man was hit below the eye and in the arm, and was listed in critical condition. A 42-year-old man was hit in the leg, and his condition has since stabilized.

Saturday –