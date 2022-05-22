Chicago Gun Violence: 1 Person Killed, at Least 23 Others Wounded in Weekend Shootings

Chicago police say one person has been killed and at least 23 others have been hurt in shootings across the city so far this weekend.

A 24-year-old man was found shot to death inside of an apartment building in the 7800 block of South Laflin on Sunday morning.

According to police, a neighbor discovered the man lying inside of the entryway after suffering multiple gunshot wounds to his head.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, and no suspects are currently in custody.

Here are the rest of the weekend’s shootings.

Friday –

A 22-year-old man was shot after refusing to be wanded at an entry point to Millennium Park. As security approached him, the man opened fire, and an off-duty Cook County Sheriff’s deputy returned fire, striking the suspect. He was taken into custody, and was treated for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

At approximately 8 p.m. in the 7600 block of South Rhodes, a 20-year-old man was hit in the leg by a gunshot, police said. He was taken to an area hospital in good condition.

Saturday –

In the 5300 block of West Gladys at approximately 12:46 a.m., a 28-year-old woman was riding in a car when she was shot in the right hand. The woman was dropped off at an area hospital, and was listed in good condition, police said.

Police say a 28-year-old man was getting out of a car in the 2000 block of West 70 th Street at approximately 12:46 a.m. when he was shot in the left arm. The man was dropped off at an area hospital, and was listed in good condition.

A 23-year-old man was in a vehicle in the 1900 block of East 80th Street at approximately 2:45 a.m. when he suffered a graze wound to his head from a gunshot. He was taken to an area hospital in fair condition, police said.

At approximately 5:21 a.m. in the 8500 block of South Commercial, three individuals were inside a vehicle when a person opened fire. A 25-year-old man was shot in the lip and right arm, and was listed in serious condition, according to police. A 24-year-old man suffered a graze wound to his face, and a 36-year-old man suffered a laceration on his right hand.

In the 7000 block of South Bennett at approximately 9:47 a.m., a 35-year-old man was shot in the left thigh and right ankle, according to police. The man was taken to an area hospital in serious condition.

Police say that two men were standing on a sidewalk in the 2300 block of South Homan just after noon when they were both shot. An 18-year-old was shot in the stomach, and a 27-year-old was struck in the arm, and there were no immediate updates to their conditions.

Three people were shot in the 7700 block of South Kingston at approximately 4:30 p.m., police said. A 36-year-old man was shot in the buttocks, and was taken to an area hospital in critical condition. A 46-year-old man was shot in the upper right leg, and was listed in good condition. Another 46-year-old man suffered a graze wound to his leg and refused medical attention, police said.

At approximately 5:45 p.m. in the 3900 block of West Jackson, a 50-year-old woman was walking from her car to a residence when three men opened fire, striking her in the leg. She was taken to an area hospital in good condition, police said.

Illinois State Police say that a woman was shot near 47 th Street on the Dan Ryan Expressway Saturday night. According to authorities, the shots were fired traveling southbound at the location, striking the woman. She was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

In the 7100 block of South Carpenter at approximately 11 p.m., a 33-year-old man was standing outside when he was shot in the arm. Police say the man was taken to an area hospital in good condition.

Sunday –