Chicago Gun Violence: 1 Killed, at Least 13 Hurt in Weekend Shootings

Chicago police say that a 19-year-old woman has been killed and at least 13 other people have been hurt in shootings across the city so far this weekend.

The woman was killed in a shooting on the city’s Far South Side on Sunday morning, authorities said.

According to Chicago police, the woman was in the 800 block of East 83rd Street at approximately 4:20 a.m. with a 19-year-old man when a person walked up to the pair and pulled out a weapon.

Police say the suspect then fired shots at both victims, hitting them both in the face.

The woman was taken to an area hospital, where she was pronounced dead. The man was taken to an area hospital, where he was listed in serious condition.

No suspects are in custody, and police are continuing to investigate the shooting.

Here are the rest of the weekend’s shootings so far:

Friday –

At approximately 5:19 p.m. in the 4600 block of South Cicero, a 22-year-old man was near a parking lot when a person in a passing vehicle fired shots at him. Police say the man was hit in the thigh and suffered a graze wound to his ankle, and was taken to an area hospital in good condition.

A 24-year-old woman was a passenger in a vehicle in the 3800 block of South Campbell at approximately 8:24 p.m. when another vehicle approached and began firing shots at her. She was hit three times in the right leg, and was taken to an area hospital in good condition, police said.

In the 2000 block of North Lorel at approximately 10 p.m., a 19-year-old woman was outside when she was shot in the shoulder. Police say she was taken to an area hospital in good condition.

Saturday –

Police say that a 29-year-old man was shot during a verbal altercation with a woman in the 3700 block of West Wabansia at approximately 12:36 p.m. The man was hit twice in the torso, and was taken to an area hospital in good condition.

At approximately 5:20 p.m. in the 4100 block of 25 th Place, two men were sitting in a car when they were hit by gunfire. The 33-year-old man was hit in the arm, and the 20-year-old man was hit in the lower body. They walked to an area hospital, and their conditions have stabilized, police said.

A 22-year-old man was walking in the 5100 block of North California Avenue at approximately 10:40 p.m. when he saw a black Chevy approach, and a person inside fired shots at him, police said. The man was taken to a local hospital in good condition after he was shot in the right leg and the groin.

Sunday –