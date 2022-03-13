Chicago Gun Violence: 1 Killed, at Least 13 Hurt in Weekend Shootings

Chicago police say that a 19-year-old woman has been killed and at least 13 other people have been hurt in shootings across the city so far this weekend.
The woman was killed in a shooting on the city’s Far South Side on Sunday morning, authorities said.
According to Chicago police, the woman was in the 800 block of East 83rd Street at approximately 4:20 a.m. with a 19-year-old man when a person walked up to the pair and pulled out a weapon.
Police say the suspect then fired shots at both victims, hitting them both in the face.
The woman was taken to an area hospital, where she was pronounced dead. The man was taken to an area hospital, where he was listed in serious condition.
No suspects are in custody, and police are continuing to investigate the shooting.
Here are the rest of the weekend’s shootings so far:
Friday –
- At approximately 5:19 p.m. in the 4600 block of South Cicero, a 22-year-old man was near a parking lot when a person in a passing vehicle fired shots at him. Police say the man was hit in the thigh and suffered a graze wound to his ankle, and was taken to an area hospital in good condition.
- A 24-year-old woman was a passenger in a vehicle in the 3800 block of South Campbell at approximately 8:24 p.m. when another vehicle approached and began firing shots at her. She was hit three times in the right leg, and was taken to an area hospital in good condition, police said.
- In the 2000 block of North Lorel at approximately 10 p.m., a 19-year-old woman was outside when she was shot in the shoulder. Police say she was taken to an area hospital in good condition.
Saturday –
- Police say that a 29-year-old man was shot during a verbal altercation with a woman in the 3700 block of West Wabansia at approximately 12:36 p.m. The man was hit twice in the torso, and was taken to an area hospital in good condition.
- At approximately 5:20 p.m. in the 4100 block of 25th Place, two men were sitting in a car when they were hit by gunfire. The 33-year-old man was hit in the arm, and the 20-year-old man was hit in the lower body. They walked to an area hospital, and their conditions have stabilized, police said.
- A 22-year-old man was walking in the 5100 block of North California Avenue at approximately 10:40 p.m. when he saw a black Chevy approach, and a person inside fired shots at him, police said. The man was taken to a local hospital in good condition after he was shot in the right leg and the groin.
Sunday –
- On the Eisenhower Expressway near California Avenue, an unknown victim was shot, according to the Illinois State Police. The individual was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
- Police say that a 38-year-old woman was riding in a vehicle in the 700 block of South Kedzie Avenue at approximately 1:56 a.m. when she was shot by several men who were standing on a sidewalk. She flagged down a police car, and was taken to an area hospital in good condition after being shot in the lower back.
- At approximately 3:28 a.m. in the 4000 block of West Belmont Avenue, a 35-year-old man was walking when he heard people yelling, followed by the sound of gunfire. Police say the man was hit in the left shoulder, and was taken to an area hospital in good condition.
- A 53-year-old man was driving in the 1900 block of West Hastings at approximately 3:30 a.m. when he was approached by a man who then opened fire. The victim was hit in the right shoulder, and was taken to a local hospital in good condition, police said.
- In the 3100 block of South Keeler at approximately 5:52 a.m., a man was driving when an individual inside a gray SUV fired shots at him. The vehicles then stopped, and an exchange of gunfire ensued. Officers placed two suspects into custody, and the victim was not injured. One of the suspects did suffer a graze wound to his back.