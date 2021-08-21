Chicago Gun Violence: 1 Dead, at Least 9 Wounded in Shootings So Far This Weekend

Chicago police say one person is dead and at least nine others have been injured in shootings across the city so far this weekend.

The first fatal shooting of the weekend was reported just before 3 a.m. Saturday in the 5100 block of West Madison.

According to police, a man and a woman were standing in a large group of people at a gas station when shots rang out. A 52-year-old man was shot in the head and leg, and was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

A 62-year-old woman was also shot in the head, abdomen, and lower backside, and was taken to Mount Sinai, where she was later pronounced dead, according to police.

A third victim, a 24-year-old woman, showed up at an area hospital a short time later after being shot in the back during the incident. She was listed in critical condition, police said.

Police say that witnesses described a person inside a black Dodge Charger firing shots at the group.

It is unclear at this time if the victims were the intended targets of the shooting.

Here are the rest of the weekend’s shootings so far:

Friday –

In the 7000 block of South Vincennes at approximately 6:19 p.m., a 19-year-old man was on the street when he was shot in the right arm, according to police. He was taken to an area hospital, where he was listed in good condition.

A 49-year-old man was traveling in a vehicle in the 7300 block of South Kingston at approximately 7:18 p.m. when a person on the street fired shots at him, striking him in the right arm. Police say the man was driven to an area hospital, where he was listed in good condition.

Just before 8 p.m. in the 11500 block of South Prairie, a 56-year-old woman was sitting on the front porch of a home when she was shot in the neck. She was taken to an area hospital, where her condition has stabilized, according to police.

Police say a 27-year-old man was walking from his vehicle to his home in the 8300 block of South Aberdeen at approximately 8:25 p.m. when he was shot by a person riding in a silver Buick sedan. The man was hit in the armpit, and was taken to an area hospital, where his condition has stabilized.

Saturday –