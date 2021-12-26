Chicago Gun Violence: 1 Dead, at Least 17 Hurt in Christmas Weekend Shootings

One person is dead and at least 17 others have been wounded in shootings across the city of Chicago during the Christmas weekend.

A 24-year-old man was fatally shot on Saturday night in the 3000 block of North Avers, according to Chicago police.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Authorities received a call of shots fired at approximately 10:37 p.m., and when they arrived on the scene, they found the man lying on the ground with a gunshot wound to his head.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

No suspects are in custody, and Area Five detectives are investigating.

Another shooting that took place Friday night involved Chicago police and left a suspect wounded.

According to authorities, tactical officers were on patrol in the 1300 block of West Hastings at approximately 10:45 p.m. when they observed two men that were brandishing weapons.

As officers approached, one of the suspects allegedly fired at the officers, and the officers returned fire, striking that suspect.

He was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The second suspect was taken into custody after a foot pursuit, according to Chicago police.

No officers were injured by gunfire in the incident.

Two weapons were recovered at the scene, and a use-of-force investigation is now underway, with both officers placed on administrative duty for 30 days in accordance with department policy.

Here are the rest of the shootings that have occurred over the weekend.

Friday –

At approximately 5 p.m. in the 1900 block of West 47 th Street, a 31-year-old man was in the parking lot of a gas station when a person in a dark-colored SUV fired shots at him. He was hit in the right leg, and was taken to an area hospital in good condition, police said.

Street, a 31-year-old man was in the parking lot of a gas station when a person in a dark-colored SUV fired shots at him. He was hit in the right leg, and was taken to an area hospital in good condition, police said. In the 5400 block of North Austin at approximately 11:36 p.m., two individuals were inside an apartment when a man fired shots, striking both victims in the right leg. Both a 25-year-old man and an 11-year-old boy were taken to area hospitals in good condition, police said.

Saturday –

A 39-year-old woman and a 21-year-old woman were standing on a sidewalk in the 6400 block of South Rhodes at approximately 2:38 a.m. when shots were fired. The younger woman was struck in the face, and the 39-year-old was hit in the left leg, according to police, and both were hospitalized in good condition.

Police say that a 37-year-old man was inside of a business in the 7000 block of South Stony Island at approximately 5:07 a.m. when a person pulled up to the drive-thru window and fired shots inside, striking him. He was taken to an area hospital in good condition.

At approximately 4:51 p.m. in the 100 block of North Homan, a 40-year-old man was driving northbound when another vehicle pulled up alongside him and a person fired shots, police said. The man was hit in the neck, and was hospitalized in good condition.

In the 2800 block of West Polk at approximately 6:38 p.m., a 43-year-old man was on a sidewalk when a person in a dark-colored vehicle fired shots, striking him in the back. Police say the man was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

A 27-year-old man was walking in the door of a family member’s home in the 2000 block of East 70 th Street at approximately 8:43 p.m. when he was shot in the back, police said. The man was taken to an area hospital in fair condition.

Street at approximately 8:43 p.m. when he was shot in the back, police said. The man was taken to an area hospital in fair condition. Police say a 22-year-old man was sitting in the rear seat of a vehicle in the 9400 block of South Normal at approximately 9:45 p.m. when he was shot in the shoulder. The man was taken to an area hospital in good condition.

At approximately 10:08 p.m. in the first block of East 57th Street, a 22-year-old man suffered four gunshot wounds to his thighs. Police say the man was taken to an area hospital in fair condition.

Sunday –