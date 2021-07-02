Chicago Gun Violence: 2 Dead, at Least 4 Hurt in Fourth of July Weekend Shootings

Chicago police say that two people have died and at least four others have been wounded in shootings across the city so far this Fourth of July weekend.
The first fatal shooting of the weekend occurred at approximately 5:22 p.m. in Hermosa on the city's Northwest Side. Police say a 22-year-old man was on a sidewalk in the 2700 block of N. Kilbourn when some in a light-colored vehicle came up, exited and began firing shots.
The 22-year-old was shot in the head and body and transported to Advocate Illinois Masonic Hospital in critical condition. He was later pronounced dead.
Less than an hour, a 20-year-old man was fatally shot in the North Lawndale neighborhood, police said. At approximately 6:30 p.m., the victim and another 20-year-old man were sitting in a vehicle in the 3900 block of West 16th Street, waiting for a light to change, when an unknown offender approached and fired shots.
The first victim was shot two times in the torso and three times in the back, according to authorities. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital and subsequently pronounced dead. The other victim, a passenger in the vehicle, was shot once in the leg and listed in stable condition at Stroger Hospital.
No arrests had been made as of late Friday.
Here are the other shootings that have been reported:
Friday -
- In the 10400 block of South Aberdeen at approximately 5:50 p.m., a 41-year-old man was traveling in a vehicle southbound when an unknown person on the sidewalk produced a firearm and began firing shots, police said. The man was transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center in good condition.
- At approximately 7 p.m. in the 1400 block of South Kenneth, a 21-year-old woman was shot by a man during an altercation inside an apartment, police said. The victim sustained a gunshot wound to the hip and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition. One person was being questioned late Friday, police said.
- A 62-year-old man was struck by gunfire at approximately 7:49 p.m. in the 200 block of East 47th Street, authorities said. According to police, an offender exited a Jeep and began shooting at a crowd. He then entered a Chevy Impala, fled the scene and then struck a vehicle. A male victim inside the vehicle was taken to the hospital in stable condition, police stated. The offender was placed into custody and taken to the hospital for treatment. The 62-year-old man who was shot was listed in good condition at the University of Chicago Medical Center.