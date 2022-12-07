Chicago Group Collects Supplies to Help Kids Experiencing Homelessness

Sarah Airola and her husband started The Grace Network last year after seeing demand for basic hygiene products to help children experiencing homelessness in Chicago schools.

A volunteer for more than a decade, Airola witnessed teachers spending their own money to help students in temporary living situations. She saw them buy socks, deodorant, even granola bars, and stash them in desk drawers so they were available if a child was in need.

“It’s really what blew me and my husband away and part of the reason we started this,” Airola said.

The Grace Network connects people willing to give with families in need, and there are more families in need than many may realize.

"Fifteen percent of all Chicago public school students will experience homeless at some point in their educational career," Airola said.

The children could be facing temporary living situations, a term used in the Chicago Public School system.

"It could mean that they are jumping from couch to couch or sleeping in a car for a few nights, bridging the gap," Airola said.

That lack of consistent housing can often lead to a lack of basic necessities. Through donation drives like one held in Glenview this past weekend, The Grace Network collects a variety of personal care products, including deodorant, shampoo, underwear and other items.

Those products are then distributed to social workers and other staff at various schools, including Erie Charter School in Humboldt Park.

“Sometimes families have to choose whether they are buying groceries or meeting their hygienic needs so this has been amazing,’ said Natalie Ortiz, a student success manager at Erie Charter School.

As the one who makes the supplies available to students and families, Ortiz often sees the immediate impact on students receiving these basic items.

"You feel them become a bit more confident in knowing I don’t have to worry about whether I have shampoo or deodorant. I already have these items,” Ortiz said.

In less than a year, the Grace Network has expanded to 30 Chicago schools and has helped more than 1,500 children.

"These are children in our own community and you can actually help make a difference,” said Airola.

For donation and volunteer opportunities, check out The Grace Network online.