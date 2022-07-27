Chicago Gourmet Reveals Events, Chef Lineup for 2022 Food Festival

Chicago food festival Chicago Gourmet has revealed its lineup of acclaimed, local chefs for its event coming up in Millennium Park in September.
According to a release, this year's theme for the event is "Creating a Stir" -- and is "dedicated to the dreamers and doers and mover and shakers in Chicago's diverse culinary community.
The culinary event takes place Sept. 22-25 in the heart of Chicago at Millennium Park, at the Harris Theater Rooftop. Tickets vary by event and are available here.
Here's a breakdown of some of the events will take place each day, and which chefs will be there:
Thursday, Sept. 22:
Tacos & Tequila, hosted by Chef Rick Bayless of Frontera Grill and Topolobampo, takes place on opening night from 7-10 p.m. and features these chefs:
- Marcos Ascencio, Taqueria Chingon
- Michelle Bernstein, Café La Trova, La Cañita and Sweet Liberty
- Inocencio and Marcos Carbajal, Carnitas Uruapan
- Marco Colin, La Luna
- Elizabeth Godines, La Lagartija
- Maria G. Landa, Rubi's on 18th
- Rick Ortiz, Antique Taco
- Saúl Román, Tabú
- Yani Sanchez, Bar Takito
- Andrew Sikkelerus, Barrio
- Jaime and Alfonso Sotelo, Cinco Rabanitos and Chile Toreados
Friday, Sept. 23
Chicago Gourmet's Hamburger Hop, hosted by Chef Stphanie Izard of Girl & The Goat and Duck Duck Goat takes place Friday, Sept. 23 from 6-9 p.m. and features these chefs:
- Susu Barakat, S2Express Grill
- 2021 Hamburger Hop Citywide Winner, Chef Nick Barnhart, Epic Burger
- D'Andre Carter, Soul & Smoke
- Rohini Dey, Vermillion
- James Giacometti, Lardon and Union
- Becca Grothe, TriBecca’s Sandwich Shop
- Corey Grupe, Burger Federation
- Brian Jupiter, Frontier
- Kwame Onwuachi
- Clinton Payne, Mikkey’s Retro Grill
- Brian Rodriguez, Adorn
- Julia Shell, The Albion Manor and The Parlour at The Albion
Saturday, Sept. 24
Grand Cru showcases wines, craft spirits and cuisines and with master sommeliers and mixologists, takes place in two sessions -- one from 2-5 p.m. and another from 7 - 10 p.m. features these chefs:
- Daniel Boulud, DANIEL, Bar Baloud, Le Pavillon and more
- Diana Browder, Marisol
- Federico Comacchio, Gioia Ristorante & Pastificio
- Joe Flamm, Rose Mary & BLVD
- Justin Gomes, Travelle at The Langham
- Daniel Huebschmann, Gibsons Restaurant Group
- Stephanie Izard, Girl & The Goat, Little Goat, Duck Duck Goat and more
- Beverly Kim, Wherewithall
- Devin Kreller, Wood
- Veah Larde, Two Sisters Catering
- Martial Noguier, BISTRONOMIC
- Alex Pitts, Bazaar Meat and bar mar
- Pat Sang and Gary Zickel, Oki Sushi
- Jacob Saben, Coda di Volpe
- Jennifer Selvaggi, Turano Baking Co.
- Vanessa Brown, Kitchen + Kocktails
- Thai Dang, HaiSous
- Juan Jimenez, Norman's Bistro
- Dominique Leach, Lexington Betty's Smokehouse
- Lamar Moore, River North Entertainment and Bar
- Hisanobu Osaka, Lettuce Entertain You Enterprises
- Dylan Patel, avec and bar avec
- Devon Quinn, eden
- Avgeria Stapaki, Nisos Mediterranean
- Jenner Tomaska, Esmé
- Fabio Viviani, Bar Siena
- Jeff Vucko, Pendry Chicago
Sunday, Sept. 25
· Prost! In the Park, hosted by Chef Sarah Grueneberg of Monteverde Restaurant & Pastificio, is an Oktoberfest-style beer and spirits festival from 1-4 p.m. and features these chefs:
- Brian Ahern, BOEUFHAUS
- D'Andre Carter, Soul & Smoke
- Vinny Dotolo and Jon Shook, animal, Son of a Gun, Jon & Vinny’s, helen’s and more
- Kurt Guzowski and Thomas Rice, Four Star Artisan
- Kevin Hickey, The Duck Inn
- Ellen King, Hewn
- Omilinsky, Swift & Sons
- Tigist Reda, Demera Ethiopian Restaurant
- Darnell Reed, Luella's Southern Kitchen
- Juan Silva, Beach Ave BBQ
- Mark Steuer, FUNKENHAUSEN
- Bailey Sullivan, Monteverde Restaurant & Pastificio
- Paul Virant, Vie, Vistro Prime and Gaijin
- Steven Zabel, Performance Foodservice