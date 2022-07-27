Chicago Gourmet Reveals Events, Chef Lineup for 2022 Food Festival

Chicago food festival Chicago Gourmet has revealed its lineup of acclaimed, local chefs for its event coming up in Millennium Park in September.

According to a release, this year's theme for the event is "Creating a Stir" -- and is "dedicated to the dreamers and doers and mover and shakers in Chicago's diverse culinary community.

The culinary event takes place Sept. 22-25 in the heart of Chicago at Millennium Park, at the Harris Theater Rooftop. Tickets vary by event and are available here.

Here's a breakdown of some of the events will take place each day, and which chefs will be there:

Thursday, Sept. 22:

Tacos & Tequila, hosted by Chef Rick Bayless of Frontera Grill and Topolobampo, takes place on opening night from 7-10 p.m. and features these chefs:

Marcos Ascencio, Taqueria Chingon

Michelle Bernstein, Café La Trova, La Cañita and Sweet Liberty

Inocencio and Marcos Carbajal, Carnitas Uruapan

Marco Colin, La Luna

Elizabeth Godines, La Lagartija

Maria G. Landa, Rubi's on 18th

Rick Ortiz, Antique Taco

Saúl Román, Tabú

Yani Sanchez, Bar Takito

Andrew Sikkelerus, Barrio

Jaime and Alfonso Sotelo, Cinco Rabanitos and Chile Toreados

Friday, Sept. 23

Chicago Gourmet's Hamburger Hop, hosted by Chef Stphanie Izard of Girl & The Goat and Duck Duck Goat takes place Friday, Sept. 23 from 6-9 p.m. and features these chefs:

Susu Barakat, S2Express Grill

2021 Hamburger Hop Citywide Winner, Chef Nick Barnhart, Epic Burger

D'Andre Carter, Soul & Smoke

Rohini Dey, Vermillion

James Giacometti, Lardon and Union

Becca Grothe, TriBecca’s Sandwich Shop

Corey Grupe, Burger Federation

Brian Jupiter, Frontier

Kwame Onwuachi

Clinton Payne, Mikkey’s Retro Grill

Brian Rodriguez, Adorn

Julia Shell, The Albion Manor and The Parlour at The Albion

Saturday, Sept. 24

Grand Cru showcases wines, craft spirits and cuisines and with master sommeliers and mixologists, takes place in two sessions -- one from 2-5 p.m. and another from 7 - 10 p.m. features these chefs:

Daniel Boulud, DANIEL, Bar Baloud, Le Pavillon and more

Diana Browder, Marisol

Federico Comacchio, Gioia Ristorante & Pastificio

Joe Flamm, Rose Mary & BLVD

Justin Gomes, Travelle at The Langham

Daniel Huebschmann, Gibsons Restaurant Group

Stephanie Izard, Girl & The Goat, Little Goat, Duck Duck Goat and more

Beverly Kim, Wherewithall

Devin Kreller, Wood

Veah Larde, Two Sisters Catering

Martial Noguier, BISTRONOMIC

Alex Pitts, Bazaar Meat and bar mar

Pat Sang and Gary Zickel, Oki Sushi

Jacob Saben, Coda di Volpe

Jennifer Selvaggi, Turano Baking Co.

Vanessa Brown, Kitchen + Kocktails

Thai Dang, HaiSous

Juan Jimenez, Norman's Bistro

Dominique Leach, Lexington Betty's Smokehouse

Lamar Moore, River North Entertainment and Bar

Hisanobu Osaka, Lettuce Entertain You Enterprises

Dylan Patel, avec and bar avec

Devon Quinn, eden

Pat Sang and Gary Zickel, Oki Sushi

Avgeria Stapaki, Nisos Mediterranean

Jenner Tomaska, Esmé

Fabio Viviani, Bar Siena

Jeff Vucko, Pendry Chicago

Sunday, Sept. 25

· Prost! In the Park, hosted by Chef Sarah Grueneberg of Monteverde Restaurant & Pastificio, is an Oktoberfest-style beer and spirits festival from 1-4 p.m. and features these chefs: