Chicago Gourmet Brings Culinary Bliss Back to the City This Fall, Food Festival Announces

Chicago Gourmet announced a return to the city this September after the coronavirus pandemic forced the food festival to present a series of smaller, intimate events last year.

Atop the Harris Rooftop in Chicago's Millennium Park, the food festival will bring live food tasting and skyline views the weekend of Sept. 24 and 25.

Go Gourmet will also return with events throughout the month of September, featuring multi-course culinary experiences during daytime and evening gatherings with various wines and spirits.

"We want to focus this year’s celebration on bringing chefs and restaurants back together with their fans, while doing all that we can to support the present and the future of the hospitality industry," said Sam Toia, president of the Illinois Restaurant Association. "We are looking forward to raising a glass to the exceptional and resilient talent that makes Chicago’s hospitality scene second to none!”

Chicago Gourmet's citywide Hamburger Hop will include over 100 chefs offering burgers for dine-in, delivery and takeout during September. Food-lovers can use the DoorDash app to order the burgers and participate in a vote on the best dish Sept. 22.

The Hamburger Hop will hold an in-person event during the festival on Sept. 24, with chefs from across the city grilling up burgers before the winner is finally announced.

The following day, Sept. 25, Just Cru It: Grand Cru is set to showcase wines and craft spirits presented by experts and Chicago chefs for two sessions of tastings.

The in-person event will be larger than last year's event, but will not include the Grand Tasting on the main lawn of Grant Park until the 2022 celebration, according to a release.

Those who purchased tickets to the event in 2020 will automatically have their credit transferred to the 2022 festival. Otherwise, people can receive a full refund by July 15.

Chicago Gourmet will announce the full lineup for the food festival in August on their website.

Programming from Chicago Gourmet will go to benefit the Illinois Restaurant Association Economical Foundation, which provides economic support to young people and workers in the food industry.