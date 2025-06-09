Chicago gets special Tony Awards acceptance speech shout out as ‘Purpose' wins big

Chicago received a special shout out during the Tony Awards Sunday as the city's Steppenwolf Theatre took center stage for its production of "Purpose."

With “Purpose,” a drawing-room drama about an accomplished Black family exposing hypocrisy and pressures during a snowed-in gathering, playwright Jacobs-Jenkins caps a remarkable year: In addition to winning back-to-back Tonys — his “Appropriate” won best play revival last year — he earned the Pulitzer Prize for “Purpose.” (That win came the day of the Met Gala, where he served on the host committee.)

Jacobs-Jenkins is the first Black playwright to win the category since August Wilson for “Fences” in 1987. He urged viewers to support regional theaters, saying “Purpose” was nurtured in Chicago.

"I want to just thank the city of Chicago, honestly, who literally made this show what it was with their enthusiasm," Jacobs-Jenkins said in his acceptance speech.

He went on to say encourage the audience and viewers to "support the local theaters."

"A lot of great stuff happens in New York, but a lot more happens out in the regions," he said.

“Purpose” is set in the Jasper family’s living room in an upper-middle-class neighborhood in Chicago. The patriarch is Pastor Solomon Jasper, a Civil Rights legend, and his steely wife, Claudine.

They are reuniting with their two sons — Junior, a disgraced former state senator, recently released after serving a prison sentence for embezzling funds, and Naz, who fled divinity school and is now a nature photographer.

Kara Young, who made history as the first Black person to win two Tonys consecutively, plays Aziza, a Harlem-bred social worker who has been close friends with Naz but didn't know anything about his family. “This kind of thing never happens to me! I never meet famous people and you’ve been famous this whole time?” she screams.

Her awe quickly fades as sibling jealousies, parental frustrations, past sins and the pressures of legacy come tumbling out over a fraught dinner. There is some slapping.

“There’s so much in this play,” says Young, who plays an outsider who witnesses the implosion. “Like a lot of the great writers, he creates these universes in a line or the space between the words.”

Young's work has earned her a Tony Award nomination and a chance to make history. Already the first Black person to be nominated four times consecutively, if she wins, she’ll be the first Black performer to win two Tonys in a row.

“Purpose,” directed by Phylicia Rashad, also stars LaTanya Richardson Jackson, Harry Lennix, Jon Michael Hill, Alana Arenas and Glenn Davis.