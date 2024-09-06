More than three dozen free days are coming up at iconic Chicago museums this fall, including an unexpected free day at The Field Museum.

The Field Museum, at 1400 S. DuSable Lake Shore Drive, will offer free admission to Illinois residents Friday, Sept. 27, according to an announcement. The day joins the museum's already scheduled free days -- every Wednesday -- for Illinois residents for 2024.

"Residents need to show proof of residency to receive free general admission to the museum," the museum said. "Free Day tickets are available on-site only for Illinois residents and cannot be reserved in advance. Discounted Discovery and All-Access Passes are also available."

According to the announcement, the additional September free day comes on the same day the display of the museum's newest fossil, Chicago Archaeopteryx, opens to the public.

"The opening date will include a number of Archaeopteryx-themed activities throughout the Museum, featuring activities and a story time in the Crown Family PlayLab for children ages 2-6," the announcement added.

As summer winds down, here's a full list of upcoming Chicago free museum days throughout the year (Also good to remember: The Lincoln Park Zoo is always free).

Art Institute of Chicago

Illinois residents can visit the Art Institute for free on Thursdays from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. through Sept. 26.

Admission is always free for Illinois Pre-K to 12 teachers, teaching artists working in schools, kids under 14, Chicago teens and active-duty members.

Art-lovers can reserve their tickets for free, according to the Art Institute.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

Adler Planetarium

The Adler Planetarium allows Illinois residents to visit the museum for free every Wednesday from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Interested parties must reserve tickets in advance.

The museum said admission is always free for Illinois teachers.

Chicago Botanic Garden

Located in the Chicago suburb of Glencoe, the Chicago Botanic Garden offers Illinois residents the following free admission days through the end of 2024:

September: 10, 12

October: 1, 2, 14

November: 4-8, 11, 12

December: 9-15

More information can be found here.

Chicago History Museum

The Chicago History Museum offers the Illinois residents free admission on the following days through the end of 2024:

September: 2, 25

October: 14, 23

November: 5, 11, 20

December: 18

According to officials, the museum is always free admission for active duty Chicago police and firefighters, as well as for Illinois teachers, residents under 18 and all children under 12.

DuSable Black History Museum and Education Center

Although pre-booking tickets is always required, the museum offers free admission every Wednesday.

Field Museum

The Field Museum is free to Illinois residents on Wednesdays throughout 2024, according to the museum. The museum will also hold a free admission day for Illinois residents Sept. 27.

To visit for free, individuals must provide proof of residency. Tickets are not able to be purchased online, they are only available on site.

Griffin Museum of Science and Industry

The museum, formerly known as the Museum of Science and Industry, will hold free admission days for Illinois residents on the following days in September: 3, 4, 5, 8, 9, 10, 11, 15, 16, 17, 18, 23, 24, 25, 30

More information can be found here.

Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago

Illinois residents can visit the Museum of Contemporary Art for free every Tuesday. The museum is always free for visitors under the age of 18. The museum also has a pay-what-you-can policy.

Shedd Aquarium

The Shedd Aquarium offers free admission for Illinois residents all day Sept. 10, and between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m. on the following Tuesdays through the end of 2024: September 3, 17, 24.

More information can be found here.