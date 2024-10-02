Just because its spooky season doesn't mean you can't make time for a museum.

This October, more than a dozen iconic Chicago museums and attractions will offer numerous free admission days for Illinois residents to take advantage of.

As the leaves begin to change and the weather starts to get cooler, here's a list of upcoming free days at Chicago area museums (also good to remember: The Lincoln Park Zoo is always free).

Art Institute of Chicago

Illinois residents can visit the Art Institute for free on Thursdays from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. through Sept. 26.

Admission is always free for Illinois Pre-K to 12 teachers, teaching artists working in schools, kids under 14, Chicago teens and active-duty members.

Art-lovers can reserve their tickets for free, according to the Art Institute.

Adler Planetarium

The Adler Planetarium allows Illinois residents to visit the museum for free every Wednesday from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Interested parties must reserve tickets in advance.

The museum said admission is always free for Illinois teachers.

Chicago Botanic Garden

Located in the Chicago suburb of Glencoe, the Chicago Botanic Garden offers Illinois residents the following free admission days through the end of 2024:

October: 1, 2, 14

November: 4-8, 11, 12

December: 9-15

More information can be found here.

Chicago History Museum

The Chicago History Museum offers the Illinois residents free admission on the following days through the end of 2024:

October: 14, 23

November: 5, 11, 20

December: 18

According to officials, the museum is always free admission for active duty Chicago police and firefighters, as well as for Illinois teachers, residents under 18 and all children under 12.

DuSable Black History Museum and Education Center

Although pre-booking tickets is always required, the museum offers free admission every Wednesday.

Field Museum

The Field Museum is free to Illinois residents on Wednesdays throughout 2024, according to the museum.

To visit for free, individuals must provide proof of residency. Tickets are not able to be purchased online, they are only available on site.

More information can be found here.

Griffin Museum of Science and Industry

The museum, formerly known as the Museum of Science and Industry, will hold free admission days for Illinois residents on the following days in October: 1, 2, 7, 8, 9, 15, 16

More information can be found here.

Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago

Illinois residents can visit the Museum of Contemporary Art for free every Tuesday. The museum is always free for visitors under the age of 18. The museum also has a pay-what-you-can policy.

Shedd Aquarium

The Shedd Aquarium offers free admission for Illinois residents on the following Tuesday evenings through the end of 2024:

October 1, 8, 15, 22, 29

November 5, 12, 19, 26

December 3, 10, 17

More information can be found here.

Peggy Notebaert Nature Museum

The museum offers free admission days on Thursdays for Illinois residents, and on those days, a $10 donation is suggested. You have the option to reserve your admission tickets online or in person.

Illinois Holocaust Museum and Education Center

Through 2024, admission is free on the last Friday of every month. Visitors are urged to reserve their tickets in advance here.

Children's Museum at Navy Pier

The Children's Museum at Navy Pier offers free admission to veterans and active duty military personnel every day with valid proof of military status. Discounts are also available for WIC and EBT food stamp recipients through the Museums for All program.

Swedish American Museum

The museum celebrating Swedish-American cultural heritage and tradition offers free admission on the second Tuesday of every month throughout the year. Plus, children under 1 year old get in for free.

Museums that always offer free admission