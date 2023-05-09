Winter, spring, summer fall -- no matter the time of year, visiting one of Chicago's famous museums is a fan favorite thing to do among residents and visitors.
Here's a list of upcoming free days for summer 2023 at museums across Chicago.
Adler Planetarium
Free for Illinois residents on Wednesdays after 4 p.m.
Learn more here.
Art Institute of Chicago
Free for Illinois residents from 5-8 p.m. on Thursday evenings from May 18 - Aug. 31
Learn more here.
The DuSable Black History Museum and Education Center
Free admission for Illinois residents on Wednesdays. The museum also offers free admission to all military personnel and first responders
Learn more here.
Field Museum
May: Free for Illinois residents May 9 16, 23, 30
June: Free for Illinois residents June 6, 13, 19
Learn more here.
Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago
Free admission for Illinois residents on Tuesdays.
The MCA also offers free admission for Illinois teachers, visitors with disabilities and their caretakers, active-duty military, police and fire department personnel, and veterans.
Learn more here.
Museum of Science and Industry
May: Free for Illinois residents May 9, 17, 18
June: Free for Illinois residents June 1, 6, 7
August: Free for Illinois residents Aug. 22, 28, 29
September: Free for Illinois residents Sept 5, 6, 11, 12, 15, 18, 19, 20, 26
Learn more here.
Shedd Aquarium
None listed
Learn more here.
Chicago Museums, Attractions That Are Always Free
- National Museum of Mexican Art
- Garfield Park Conservatory
- National Museum of Puerto Rican Arts and Culture
- Lincoln Park Zoo
- Lincoln Park Conservatory
- Ukrainian Institute of Modern Art
- Chicago Cultural Center
In addition, Bank of America cardholders can receive free general admission to the following museums during the first full weekend of each month, the company says:
- Adler Planetarium
- Art Institute of Chicago
- Chicago History Museum
- DuSable Museum of African American History
- Illinois Holocaust Museum & Educational Center (Skokie)
- Museum of Contemporary Art
- Museum of Science and Industry, Chicago (Sundays only)
- The Morton Arboretum (Lisle)
According to a release, "cardholders can present a Bank of America, Merrill or Bank of America Private Bank credit or debit card along with a photo ID to gain free general admission to any participating institution during the first full weekend (Saturday and Sunday) of each month."