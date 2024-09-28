Chicago Forecast: Windy conditions, cloudy skies alongside rainfall

After a mostly bright, dry and warm week, Friday brought clouds and wind to the Chicago area as remnants of Tropical Storm Helene impact weather this weekend in the region.

Rainfall that began overnight is anticipated to continue through the morning hours, with a chance for showers persisting through the afternoon.

Chicago-area residents likely won't be seeing any sunshine Saturday, and will also have pretty stable temperatures throughout the day, as readings are in the high 60s in the mid-morning hours before peaking near 70 degrees in the late afternoon.

Winds will be persistent and noticeable throughout Saturday, with gusts from the northeast at 20 to 30 miles per hour, creating beach hazards for high waves along the shorelines of Lake Michigan.

Temperatures will remain mostly stable in the evening, with spotty showers expected alongside mostly cloudy skies, with scattered showers likely continuing into the late evening.

Conditions are expected to dry up a bit for Sunday, though mostly cloudy skies are likely to stick around with slightly warmer temperatures, as highs in the low 70s are anticipated.

Though Sunday likely won't be quite as windy as Friday and Saturday, northeast winds at 10 to 20 miles per hour are still forecasted.

Sunshine and warmer temperatures are likely to return by Monday, with highs back in the mid 70s as warmer, dry conditions are expected to persist through much of next week.